Super Bowl Commercials: Dwayne Johnson Teases Trailer for his DC Film, ‘Black Adam’

The year 2022 will be a huge year for the DC universe on screen. We’ll have seen The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman by this time next year, each of which is expected to be a monster hit. As a result of this, it appears that Warner Bros. will combine all of its planned DC films into one HUGE trailer to drop during the Super Bowl this Sunday.

The full “Year for Heroes” trailer will be released ahead of the Super Bowl, and Dwayne Johnson, who plays Black Adam in the film, has tweeted a preview on Instagram. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

There may also be an in-person Black Adam campaign at the Super Bowl. Dwayne Johnson confirmed this past weekend that he is fulfilling a childhood ambition of being on the Super Bowl field for a pre-game appearance, describing it as “electrifying.”

It’s difficult to say what this will entail, but it’d be a lot of fun for Johnson to make an in-character appearance on the field.

Meanwhile, this teaser implies that complete trailers for these movies are on the way. We’ve already seen a lot of The Batman, with only a few weeks left until its release, but we haven’t received proper looks at the other three films yet. Black Adam and The Flash are both in post-production, while Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is in production currently.

The “Year for Heroes” commercial will premiere tonight, but there will be more DCEU advertising throughout Super Bowl this Sunday.