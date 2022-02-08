Super Bowl Commercial: Watch Mike Myers Returns as Dr. Evil

Do You Think the Austin Powers, Dr. Evil Super Bowl Commercial Will Cost … One Million Dollars?

This Super Bowl Sunday, Mike Myers will return as Dr. Evil in a new commercial — and we’re frikin’ stoked.

In a preview advertisement released on General Motors’ Twitter feed, Myers once again throws his famous pinky in a Super Bowl ad that glamorizes it, while the classic Dr. Evil theme plays in the background.

The 24-second video isn’t afraid to embrace the excitement surrounding Austin Powers’ notorious nemesis, “His plans are diabolical. He rules not with an iron fist — but with an iron pinkie.” The ad will be released in full at the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Although details of Myers’ collaboration with a major automobile firm are unknown, the return of a familiar face will undoubtedly boost revenue and traffic to the car company – which wants to continue on with electric vehicles in order to stay competitive.

Dr. Evil is a highly polarizing character in the Austin Powers series, as well as a famous cinematic figure with a lot of nostalgia and quotable moments. Despite appearing to go underground recently, Myers reprised his role as the calculating villain in a special Saturday Night Live cold open in 2014.

Though Wayne’s World was a huge hit for Meyers, it was the three Austin Powers films that made him a household name. Perhaps Evil, just like the intriguing teaser suggests, is back for good.

Pinkies up people. Sunday, February 13, evil is back for good. #everybodyin pic.twitter.com/RPWol7WDHu — General Motors (@GM) February 7, 2022

Remembering the Austin Powers Film Trilogy

The Austin Powers trilogy is a series of three films starring Mike Myers as the title character, Austin Powers. The films parodied the spy genre, and were written by Myers and Michael McCullers. The trilogy consists of Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997), Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999), and Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002). Myers also plays Dr. Evil, a character that serves as the main antagonist of the series in addition to appearing in all three films in some capacity.

The name is a pun on James Bond’s codename, Double-O Seven. In contrast to Bond, whose adventures took place in various locales around the world, Powers travels very little outside of the United States, having traveled to London in the first film and New York in the second. Originally, Myers had conceived a fourth movie titled Austin Powers: The Next Generation with a plot revolving around a child of Austin Powers and Dr. Evil that was “raised by Frau Farbissina,” but this idea never made it past the concept stage.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Released on June 2, 1997, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery is the first film in the Austin Powers series and follows the story of British super-spy Austin Powers as he is sent to America and goes up against his arch-nemesis Dr. Evil who plans to take over the world. The movie also sees Powers meet his future wife, Vanessa Kensington (portrayed by Elizabeth Hurley), who is posing as his enemy’s femme fatal.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The second film in the series was released on August 6, 1999 and follows Austin Powers (played again by Mike Myers) in his attempt to stop Dr. Evil (also played once again by Mike Myers in a dual role) from using a time machine to go back to the sixties and steal Austin Powers’ mojo while he is going through a mid-life crisis. Along the way, Austin falls for femme fatale Felicity Shagwell (Heather Graham) and both must fight off Felicity’s partner – known as Number 2 (Rob Lowe).

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Released on July 26, 2002 the third movie saw Mike Myers reprising his role as Austin Powers for a third time. In this instalment, Dr Evil has undergone plastic surgery and changed his name to Goldmember (after the golden gun he used in the film of the same name, Goldfinger), and plans to use a new weapon that harnesses his own mojo. This time around, Austin is forced to team up with his arch-enemy’s son and partner – named Scott Evil (Seth Green) during the mission in an attempt to foil Dr Evil’s plan and save his friend Foxxy Cleopatra (Beyoncé Knowles).

What’s your favorite Austin Powers film? Let us know in the comments below!