The Hunger Games prequel earned about $15.1 million on Wednesday as analysts projected it would lead the five-day Thanksgiving box office, but the weekend totals remain estimates.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping entered the Thanksgiving corridor as the clear box-office leader, earning about $15.1 million on Wednesday and tracking toward roughly $85 million over the five-day holiday period. Variety and Deadline reported the forecasts on November 26 and 27. The figures show strong momentum, but the five-day total is still a projection rather than a final result.

The prequel opened the previous weekend with approximately $120 million in North America, according to studio estimates reported by the Associated Press. That made it one of 2026’s relatively small group of domestic openings above $100 million. The Thanksgiving forecast would take its running domestic total to about $233 million by Sunday if audience patterns hold.

Official video: The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (2026) Official Trailer – Joseph Zada — Lionsgate Movies.

The numbers so far

Wednesday’s $15.15 million came from 4,018 theaters, according to The Numbers. Variety characterized it as the second-best Wednesday before Thanksgiving for the franchise, behind Catching Fire. The comparison is useful because the holiday distorts normal weekend patterns: schools close, travel changes viewing habits and Friday becomes one of the most important moviegoing days of the year.

Sunrise is not being compared only with new releases. Universal and Paramount’s Focker In-Law and Disney’s animated Hexed opened Wednesday and were projected in the mid-$30 million range over five days. Those titles are competing for second place, while Sunrise is in its second frame. Holding the lead against two wide openings is the clearest sign that the prequel’s first weekend was not just front-loaded fan attendance.

The expected decline also matters. Deadline’s projections placed the Friday-to-Sunday portion near $58 million, roughly a 51 percent drop from opening weekend. A decline around that level would be healthy for a franchise film that began with a large fan-driven launch. It would indicate that general audiences are continuing to buy tickets after the most committed viewers attended early.

Why the second weekend matters

The movie’s position reflects more than brand recognition. The prequel returns to Haymitch Abernathy’s youth and the 50th Hunger Games, giving longtime viewers a familiar character while presenting a story that can be marketed as a major event. That combination lets Lionsgate connect the new film to the original series without asking audiences to follow an entirely separate branch of the mythology.

The year’s broader box-office pattern also gives the result context. The Associated Press noted that only a handful of 2026 releases reached $100 million in their domestic opening weekends. Franchise familiarity remains valuable, but it is not automatic protection. Audiences have shown that they will turn out for event films while allowing other sequels to fade quickly. Sunrise’s second-weekend hold is therefore a more meaningful test than the size of its opening alone.

The $85 million estimate should be handled carefully. Forecasts are built from partial grosses, advance sales, historical patterns and expected holiday traffic. They can move as Friday and Saturday reports arrive. A storm, a regional closure or an unexpected family-film surge can change the final ranking and totals. FanFest should update the figure after Sunday rather than presenting the projection as a completed result.

What could change by Sunday

The Wednesday numbers for the new competitors are not directly comparable with Sunrise’s total because Sunrise was already in release. Hexed earned about $7.6 million on its opening day, while Focker In-Law earned about $5.3 million. Those grosses show the scale of the field, but they do not answer which newcomer will have the strongest long-term run.

Word of mouth will shape the next phase. A large holiday total can create momentum into December, when family schedules and school breaks expand the available audience. It can also give theaters confidence to keep screens allocated to the film. At the same time, new releases will continue to arrive, and a prequel with a strong first two weeks still has to demonstrate staying power.

International performance will be another part of the final picture. The domestic forecast is only one market, and Lionsgate’s worldwide result will determine how the film compares with earlier Hunger Games installments. The opening showed substantial global interest, but final country-by-country totals and currency effects require more than a single weekend headline.

As of November 27, the responsible conclusion is that Sunrise on the Reaping is on course to win Thanksgiving comfortably. Its Wednesday gross supports an approximately $85 million five-day forecast, and that pace would bring the domestic total near $233 million. Those are impressive indicators, not final receipts. Sunday’s studio estimates—and the actuals that follow—will show how close the holiday projection came.

The daily pattern will be as informative as the final total. Thanksgiving weekend often produces a strong Wednesday start, a holiday shift on Thursday and heavier family attendance on Friday and Saturday. A five-day estimate compresses those different behaviors into one headline number. Analysts will watch how much the film grows after Thanksgiving Day, how well it holds against competing releases and whether premium-format screens contribute to the average ticket price.

International revenue will also matter to the franchise’s long-term picture. The domestic opening is the easiest number to compare with earlier Hunger Games films, but Lionsgate is releasing a global property whose audience extends well beyond North America. Currency, release timing and local competition can make a simple ranking misleading. A complete assessment should use the studio’s confirmed worldwide total after the weekend rather than adding partial market reports that may not share the same cutoff.

The forecast is already a sign that the series retains event status, but the more durable question is audience response after opening weekend. A prequel can attract established fans immediately; repeat viewing and smaller week-to-week declines show whether the film reached beyond that core. For now, the verified figures support a careful conclusion: the movie began the holiday strongly and is projected to lead the frame. They do not yet establish its final Thanksgiving total, profitability or place in the full franchise ranking.

Updated studio estimates after Sunday will provide the first stable comparison, and actual grosses reported afterward may revise the holiday total again. That normal box-office process is why forecasts should remain labeled as forecasts throughout the opening frame.

Original sources

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