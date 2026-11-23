The Hunger Games prequel opened with a reported $120 million in North America. AMC’s Monday update shows what the weekend meant for the theater chain.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping opened with a reported $120 million in North America and $225 million worldwide over the November 20 weekend. That gives Lionsgate a much larger debut than the last entry in the series and places the new prequel near the middle of the franchise’s opening-weekend rankings. In a separate November 23 announcement, AMC said more than 4.1 million moviegoers visited its U.S. theaters and its international ODEON cinemas from Wednesday through Sunday. The exhibitor counted attendance across its cinemas. The film’s gross measures ticket sales for one title.

Ryan Coleman’s November 22 box-office report for Entertainment Weekly put the new film fourth among the six Hunger Games films by domestic opening. The Numbers lists the same $120 million domestic opening as of this review. The worldwide figure came from trade reporting and was cited that way by AMC. Those measurements make the weekend a good case for examining how a franchise renews an audience. The earlier FanFest box-office story centered on the expansion of I Play Rocky. This report follows the leading film and the additional attendance data AMC supplied Monday.

A prequel with a familiar point of entry

This is the second theatrical prequel after The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which opened domestically at about $44.6 million in 2023. Sunrise made more than two and a half times that much over its first domestic weekend. The change is especially useful because the two films occupy the same broad category. Both take audiences back before the Jennifer Lawrence films. Both return to a world that the audience can recognize without relying on the original cast in the same roles.

The new feature is built around a younger version of Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada. In the original series Haymitch was a character viewers knew through his later role. That puts the new film in a recognizable part of the franchise even without repeating the premise of an earlier installment. A viewer can be curious about one person whose later life is familiar while still encountering a different cast around him. The title also comes from a recent Suzanne Collins novel, giving readers another reason to know which story this particular film is telling.

Lionsgate announced its adaptation in June 2024. Francis Lawrence returned to direct, extending a filmmaker’s connection to a series people already associate with several films. The original announcement and the finished feature represent points at either end of a release campaign. A studio can schedule a new book adaptation far in advance. A weekend result shows how many ticket sales a specific version generated once people could choose it. Neither a recognizable character nor an existing readership can quantify its own contribution to the gross, but both help explain how the release presented itself.

How to compare the opening numbers

At $120 million, Sunrise landed close to the $121.9 million Entertainment Weekly lists for Mockingjay — Part 1. The older film was the first half of the adaptation of a final book in the original cycle. Sunrise returns from a different place in the franchise’s history. The near match in opening figures is more useful as a comparison of scale than as a claim that the two releases had the same audience. Changes in ticket prices and release formats matter across films more than a decade apart. The simplest reliable statement is about dollars collected during comparable parts of a theatrical run.

Catching Fire remains the franchise’s highest domestic opener in the same comparison. The first Hunger Games movie also sits ahead of Sunrise. That leaves two relevant ways to describe the new result. It represents a major increase over the most recent entry and still sits below the most successful domestic openings of the original run. Calling it the series’ biggest weekend would obscure both the earlier history and the size of the gain it actually made.

The $225 million number includes the $120 million reported in North America. The approximate difference is $105 million. In discussing the weekend it is preferable to keep the worldwide total intact and label any subtraction as an approximation derived from rounded figures. The Numbers shows that openings did not take place on the same day in every territory. A worldwide announcement can combine business from different markets and release days, while the familiar domestic figure refers to one weekend in one defined market.

What AMC’s Monday report adds

AMC’s 4.1 million figure comes from a wider count of people going to its theaters, regardless of which film they saw. It also covers Wednesday through Sunday rather than only the three days ordinarily discussed as the domestic weekend. Its value is as a window into the exhibitor’s holiday traffic. The number cannot establish that 4.1 million people bought tickets for Sunrise, and it cannot be converted into that film’s gross by multiplying it by a local ticket price.

The exhibitor’s Monday release put the opening in the context of the films approaching Thanksgiving and December. For an exhibitor, a high-profile release can create a strong opening at the beginning of a stretch in which several other titles will compete for the same screens and viewing times. For the distributor, the challenge now is different from opening the movie. It involves how long people continue to choose it and whether additional ticket sales persist once more of the holiday schedule is available. Those are questions for later charts.

The Numbers also lists the IMAX engagement as part of the November 20 release. The availability of a large-screen format is a feature of the rollout rather than a separate gross in the numbers reviewed here. It gives one concrete reason to distinguish a film’s opening footprint from the size of any one group of admissions.

The new film has already answered one part of the argument about returning to an established series. A substantial number of people chose another Hunger Games movie on its first weekend, and the increase over the previous prequel is visible before anyone has to forecast the rest of the season. That is different from knowing whether the film will sustain its opening or where it will eventually finish in the franchise. The next set of results can tell those stories. The current weekend deserves attention for the narrower one it has already established: the new adaptation gave Lionsgate a much larger opening than its last return to this world.

Sources

The Hunger Games declares victory with $225 million global box office — Entertainment Weekly · Ryan Coleman, November 22, 2026

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping kicks off the holiday moviegoing season, as more than 4.1 million moviegoers visit AMC Theatres and ODEON Cinemas globally — AMC Entertainment Holdings, November 23, 2026

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (2026) — The Numbers, Live box-office record, accessed November 23, 2026

Lionsgate to adapt Suzanne Collins’s newly announced Hunger Games novel into a major motion picture — Lionsgate, June 6, 2024

I Play Rocky wide-release box-office coverage — FanFest, November 22, 2026

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