The daily chart now provides a November 26 result. The five-day forecast FanFest previously covered measures a different period and remains a projection until the weekend closes.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping led the domestic box office on Thursday, November 26 with $11.6 million, according to The Numbers and Box Office Mojo. TheWrap’s Jeremy Fuster reported the same Thanksgiving figure on Friday. This follows FanFest’s earlier coverage of a five-day Thanksgiving forecast of about $85 million. The Thursday chart gives the conversation a result from one specific day. The five-day number is still a forecast for a window that includes the rest of the weekend.

The Numbers lists the Lionsgate film at 4,018 theaters for Thanksgiving, or roughly $2,887 per theater. The film opened domestically November 20, so the holiday performance came a week into its release instead of on its opening day. A film holding screens as new titles arrive has to bring enough people in to justify the space. The daily ranking shows that the Hunger Games prequel did that on Thursday, even though it does not reveal how many sessions or seats individual theaters assigned it.

Understand what Thursday can tell us

A daily gross is money booked to a date, and a five-day holiday projection gathers results or expectations from Wednesday through Sunday. Those periods answer different questions. Thursday is useful because it identifies what happened on the holiday itself. A five-day figure is useful once the window closes because it includes visitors who chose to get out of the house the day before Thanksgiving or spend part of the weekend in a theater instead.

The distinction is particularly helpful when people compare films in different stages of release. A new arrival may have a holiday opening frame. A holdover can have a holiday weekend that starts several days after its opening. If a headline uses the word opening for both, a reader can come away thinking the titles are being compared at the same point in their runs. Sunrise’s Thursday ranking is interesting partly because another audience had already had several opportunities to see it before Thanksgiving arrived.

The chart also helps explain what per-theater gross means. Dividing receipts by locations is a way to compare how much business each location averaged. It does not count individual admissions. Ticket prices can vary, and a location with more showtimes could record a higher total even if the average showing was similar. The number is a reasonable starting point for talking about how a wide release is performing so long as it is not asked to stand in for more detailed audience information.

What a strong holiday does for a holdover

The Associated Press reported a domestic opening of about $120 million for the film on November 22. The holiday chart adds a later checkpoint. A big opening answers whether a large group turned out as soon as the film was available. A second stretch in first place answers whether it kept attracting people as they had more choices. Together, those are stronger signs of theatrical attention than either figure by itself.

It is worth keeping the title’s context in view when interpreting that result. Sunrise is part of a film series whose name can make it easier for an audience to decide what kind of release it is. People who want to go to a theater over a long weekend do not necessarily arrive looking for the same kind of film. A recognizable franchise makes one choice easier to explain to a group. The daily chart provides evidence of the size of that draw, while leaving the motivations of individual viewers open.

TheWrap framed the number as part of a strong opening week for the prequel. Its report also distinguished the one-day figure from the estimates being used for the holiday frame. That caution is important because a forecast can be revised even when the number it used for part of the period remains constant. A later surge or dip can affect the larger result. A Thursday figure does not change simply because a Saturday projection appears under a different headline.

Release dates also put some limits on comparisons with earlier Thanksgiving weekends. A film that started the week before the holiday is carrying both its launch audience and the people who waited. A film that opened into Thanksgiving is using the holiday itself as part of its first chance to reach people. You can compare the daily dollars while leaving the distinction between the two runs intact.

It helps to keep a record of the source you used. The daily chart can be revisited at the dated link, while a newspaper’s weekend forecast is part of what readers knew when that story appeared. If one source later updates its table, the important steps are to compare like periods and identify which version of a figure you are discussing.

What to compare when the weekend closes

Look for the dated daily chart first if the question is how Thursday went. Look for the domestic Wednesday-through-Sunday number when evaluating the earlier forecast. A Friday-through-Sunday weekend ranking can be useful too, provided the reader recognizes that it leaves out two days from the longer holiday window. Comparing like periods is more informative than accepting any number posted over the weekend as the answer to the same question.

An opening-to-holdover comparison requires similar care. Some countries have different opening days, and worldwide earnings include more than domestic receipts. A release that has already been showing for a week can also carry a cumulative total in the same report as its latest daily gross. Checking the reporting column and the period it covers makes it easier to tell whether a number is new business, all business to date or an estimate of what remains to come in.

For now the specific development is that Sunrise drew $11.6 million on Thanksgiving Day and led the chart. It did so across more than 4,000 locations after an already sizable opening. That gives readers solid evidence that the release was still drawing a large audience on the holiday. The weekend’s eventual reporting can be compared with the prior forecast when it is available. The distinction keeps Thursday’s ranking useful even if the final holiday number comes in above or below the estimate.

Original Sources

Related