Suicide Squad: New Clip Released of Jarde Leto’s Joker and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn

The campaign has never completely gone away, but the desire among Suicide Squad fans to see David Ayer’s initial vision completed and released has resurfaced recently, with Will Smith declaring his backing for making the mythical version of the maligned DCEU blockbuster a reality.

At this point, you’d be hard-pressed to discover anyone in the production who hasn’t praised the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad at some time or another, with Smith joining co-stars such as Jared Leto and Joel Kinnaman in stating he’d want to see the results of the filmmaker’s efforts made available to the public.

Because James Gunn quietly rebooted the franchise with The Suicide Squad before launching Peacemaker spinoff series, it’s possible that Warner Bros. is hesitant to return to the well and give Task Force X’s first feature-length excursion the Zack Snyder treatment because of this, but enthusiasm has not waned in the least.

Since making its debut last night, a new clip from the Ayer Cut has received a tremendous amount of attention. It features Jared Leto‘s Joker and Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn in an angry discussion, as seen below.

This arrived in our inbox late last week 😱 #ReleaseTheAyerCut! pic.twitter.com/UcyeEJK81z — The Film Exiles Podcast (@TheFilmExiles) February 14, 2022

The jury is still out on whether or not the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad will ever come to pass, but you can bet that the fans won’t stop clamoring for it until they get it, no matter how long it takes.