Suicide Squad: Director Shares New Image of Jared Leto’s Joker, Praising Actor

Despite the unwavering fan support, it continues to look unlikely that the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad will ever see the light of day, even though supporters will never give up the ghost.

Of course, it can’t be 100% ruled out when Zack Snyder’s Justice League felt like a pipe-dream for so long before it was finally given an official green light, but Warner Bros. continue to outline in no uncertain terms that the future of the DCEU is all about looking forward, and not returning to the past in perpetuity.

And yet, David Ayer continues to stoke the flames of fervor by debuting unseen images from his intended vision of Suicide Squad, knowing full well that it’ll generate plenty of buzz online. The filmmaker is at is again, revealing a new still of Jared Leto’s Joker, teasing that we’ll never get to see the best of the actor’s divisive performance.

Jared killed it

But no one knows pic.twitter.com/bQxdVpUR65 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) November 4, 2021

Leto hasn’t been shy in admitting that a great deal of his scenes were left on the cutting room floor, but at least the epilogue of HBO Max’s Justice League gave him some kind of closure. As for the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad? We’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds, but you can guarantee the backing from the fanbase won’t diminish in the slightest.