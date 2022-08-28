Stranger Things Stars Tweet Reunion Photo and Fans Can’t Get Enough!

When it comes to Stranger Things, there are many different romantic relationships. The fourth season added a new relationship that fans loved. Joseph Quinn played Eddie Munson and Grace Van Dien played Chrissy. Sadly, both of them died in the final episode. Even though they are no longer alive, that hasn’t stopped fans from shipping them together.

Some great “Eddissy” fan art is on social media. Quinn and Van Dien have become friends, and a new picture of them together has the internet excited.

“hellcheer says hi from our lunch break 👋🏻,” Van Dien captioned the post. The post currently has over 150,000 likes, and the fans in the comments are beyond thrilled. You can check out the tweet below:

hellcheer says hi from our lunch break 👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/MmuZ1mPZ55 — Grace Van Dien (@GraceVanDien) August 26, 2022

“Eddie would have to step on Jason’s shoes pretty intensely,” Quinn recently told Netflix when asked about an Eddie and Chrissy romance. “It would be lovely if there was a world in which [they could] be a pretty uncouth couple at Hawkins High that I think might shake things up a little bit.” He added, “I really loved the scene that I got to do with Grace Van Dien in the woods in Episode 1.”

In another recent interview with The Guardian, Quinn said that he listened to a lot of metal music from the era specified to prepare for his role in Stranger Things. “I tried grappling with Dungeons & Dragons, but accepted that wasn’t going to happen,” Quinn told the paper. “Music was my main way in. I listened to a lot of heavy metal – Black Sabbath, Metallica, Dio – and I worked with a brilliant vocal coach called Mary Howland. But 99.7% of the work is that wig.”

All nine episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.