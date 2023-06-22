Stranger Things Star Maya Hawke Confirms Production Paused Due to Writers Strike

Stranger Things 5 Production Halted Due to Writer’s Strike

Production on Stranger Things 5 has been halted due to the ongoing writer’s strike. The Duffer Brothers, the show’s creators, have said that they will not be working on the script for the show’s ending while the strike is in effect.

Maya Hawke, who plays Robin in the show, confirmed the news in an interview with Inverse. She said, “I know that the Duffer Brothers have worked on this script and will continue to work on it when the strike is over.”

The strike has been going on since May 1, and it is unclear when it will end. This means that it is possible that Stranger Things 5 will not be released until 2024 or later.

Hawke also spoke about her hopes for Robin’s love life in Stranger Things 5. She said that she would like to see Robin get a girlfriend, but she is also aware that Stranger Things is a show about friendship.

“That friendship with Steve is so special,” she said. “And friendships have been carrying me through my life. I think they’re really important and they deserve their airtime.”

Hawke also said that she thinks someone the fanbase loves will probably die in Stranger Things 5. She said, “Well, it’s the last season, so people are probably going to die.”

She added that she would love to die in the show and get her “hero’s moment.”

Fans of Stranger Things will have to wait until the writer’s strike is over to find out what happens in season 5. But based on what Maya Hawke has said, it seems like the show is going to be a wild ride.