‘Stranger Things’: Past Seasons Have Been Secretly Edited and You Never Noticed!

The creators of Stranger Things have confirmed that they’ve gone back and re-edited previous episodes of the series.

In a recent interview, the pair revealed that they made a mistake in season four by establishing Will Byers’ birthday as being in May, when it was previously established on the show that he was born on March 22.

Speaking to Variety, Matt Duffer suggested they will go back and change the season two episode where the birthday was noted as March, as “‘May’ can fit in Winona’s mouth. So that would be us George Lucas-ing the situation.”

Matt went on: “We have George Lucas’d things also that people don’t know about,” Ross adding: “You do have the physical copies though, the Blu-rays and stuff — you’d have to compare.”

After releasing season four, volume one, they said they had changed some elements., saying: “Some of the visual effects. It’s not, like, story, but you’re essentially patching in shots.

“Netflix is — I don’t think they’ve ever allowed people to patch on opening week and even weekend. And we said, ‘Well, why not?’ And he said, ‘Well, it makes us nervous.’ And we’re like, ‘Well, maybe we try it this time.’ And it turned out fine.”

The Duffers, the creators of Stranger Things, have said that another character was supposed to die in the show’s fourth season.

“In terms of who makes it, who lives or dies, I think there was a version where Dimitri, aka Enzo, didn’t make it,” Matt told Collider. “Then he ended up making it. But that’s [the most] radical of a departure from the original idea versus what we ended up with.”

Stranger Things is coming back for its fifth and final season. This season will be set entirely in Hawkins.

Matt recently told the Happy Sad Confused podcast: “We wanna go back to a lot of the things we did in season one. A lot of the original groupings and pairings that we had in season one – there’s something nice about coming full circle.”