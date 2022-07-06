‘Stranger Things’ Fans Anticipate the Reunion We’ve All Been Waiting For

The following article contains plot twists and reveals for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2.

With the fourth season of Stranger Things now behind us, everyone’s attention is now on what the fifth and ultimate run will bring.

Following nine episodes of the protagonist going on their own adventures, the entire cast is back in Hawkins, only it now appears to be a portal to hell as Vecna’s curse begins to break down the barriers between dimensions. Though the characters had a somewhat bittersweet reunion in the finale, there is one more encounter that viewers would enjoy seeing.

Hopper was able to flee from Russia thanks to Joyce and Murray’s efforts, and he was eventually reunited with sobbing Eleven and the group in the Stranger Things 4 conclusion. Others back home may be equally distressed over Hopper’s return as a result of what they’re about to face, especially given what they’ve seen.

Fans of the series appear to be happy at the prospect of seeing their local police force reunited. On Reddit, they shared their desires.

With Callahan, Powell, and Hopper bantering with one another this season, the Hawkins Police Department has frequently injected some humor into the show.

And don’t forget to invite the department’s secretary!

After dealing with the so far unexplained grisly murders, as well as a community crumbling into mob mentality, Acting Chief Powell may be more than ready to pass the baton. The majority of the fans are expecting Hopper to walk right in and reveal his return. They may need Hopper back since they clearly didn’t have a firm grasp on things if a few youngsters could foil them. Fans would also love for the series to continue with these characters, as it is set to get a spinoff show.

