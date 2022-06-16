FanFest

‘Stranger Things’ Enthusiasts Offer Their Theories On What Lay Ahead For Hawkins

June 16th, 2022

The creators of the hit Netflix TV show Stranger Things have left us hanging at the conclusion of season four, volume one. While they wait, fans have engaged in speculation as to what may happen next for the group of heroes.

Our heroes are still fighting the bad from the Upside Down, but they’re now scattered across the United States and Russia. Eleven’s past is rearing its ugly head, and the people of Hawkins, in the form of Vecna, a Freddy Krueger-style villain that stalked his victims before murdering them, returned to terrorize them.

With Hopper, Murray, and Joyce still trying to flee Russia, Eleven is forced to revisit her worst memories in order to regain her abilities, and Nancy imprisoned in Vecna’s mind control, the penultimate episode left fans on a cliff-hanger without revealing what would happen next. -but that doesn’t mean they can’t have a good guess.

The official Netflix Geeked Twitter account reached out to fans on Twitter, inviting them to offer suggestions for season four, volume two.

Season after season, the stakes have been raised higher and higher on Stranger Things, with the series now wrapping up with season five. The conclusion of season four, volume two is either the end of the Upside Down or one or more of our heroes we just can’t say. It appears that fans believe it will not go well for everyone, with many predicting various characters’ demises.

Let’s check out some other theories and fan reactions below!

 

On July 1, Stranger Things season four, volume two will be available on Netflix.

