‘Stranger Things’ Cast: Who are the Actors and Characters in Season Four

The new season of Stranger Things is longer than ever before and has a bigger cast. Horror icon Robert Englund will play Victor Creel. Eduardo Franco will play Argyle, a stoner, and Joseph Quinn will play D&D expert Eddie Munson.

Even though Stranger Things usually kills off a lot of its cast each season, Quinn recently said he wants to come back for Season 5.

Six months is a short time, but it can feel like a long time if you grow a lot. That’s what happened to the characters on our show. Their growth was delayed because of COVID-19.

There may be a jump in time between the end of season 4 and beginning of season 5. This is to address the issue of there being too many characters on the show.

While we wait for the next season of Stranger Things, here is some information about the cast.

The following people are in Stranger Things 4 – season 4 part 1

spoilers ahead

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven/Jane Hopper

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

with Matthew Modine as Dr Martin Brenner

and Paul Reiser as Dr Sam Owens

The cast also stars other major actors.

Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard/Henry Creel/One/Vecna

Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler

Eduardo Franco as Argyle

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson

Gabriella Pizzolo as Susie

NEW CHARACTERS

Robert Englund plays Victor Creel

Who is Creel? A man who was imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a murder he committed in the 1950s.

What else has Robert Englund been in? Englund is most famous for playing Freddy Krueger in eight different horror movies. Some of his other popular films include Stay Hungry, A Star Is Born, and Big Wednesday.

Joseph Quinn plays Eddie Munson

Who is Eddie? He is a metalhead from the 80s who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High’s official D&D club.

What else has Joseph Quinn been in? Joseph Quinn is a new actor in the cast for season 4. You may recognize him from his roles in Dickensian and Les Miserables. He also appeared in one episode of Game of Thrones.

Eduardo Franco plays Argyle

Who is Argyle? JJonathan has a new best friend, who is a fun-loving person who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza.

What else has Eduardo Franco been in? Eduardo Franco is a new cast member for the upcoming season 4. He is known for his roles in the Netflix series American Vandal and the hit film Booksmart. Franco also had a lead role in the Hulu movie The Binge.

RETURNING CHARACTERS

Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven/Jane Hopper

Who is Eleven? A young girl with telekinetic powers arrived in Hawkins, Indiana during the first season. She quickly proves herself to be the only one who can fight against the monsters from the Upside Down. Across the first three seasons, she is taken in by Hopper and forms a romantic relationship with Mike. But at the end of the third season, it appears that she has lost her powers and leaves Hawkins with the Byers family after Hopper apparently dies.

What else has Millie Bobby Brown been in? Stranger Things was a breakout role for the young actor – although she had already had a prominent part in the BBC miniseries Intruders. Since then she’s starred as Madison Russell in the MonsterVerse film series, and plays the title role in Enola Holmes and its upcoming sequel.

Winona Ryder plays Joyce Byers

Who is Joyce? Will and Jonathan Byers’ mother, Joyce, is a caring woman who has worked as a retail clerk for most of her life. A lifelong resident of Hawkins, she has been more affected than most by the strange events in the town – from the disappearance of her son Will in season one to the death of her love interest Bob in season 2. She also has feelings for Hopper – who appeared to die at the end of season 3 – and has now moved her family and Eleven out of Hawkins.

What else has Winona Ryder been in? After gaining attention with a series of popular roles in the late ’80s – like Beetlejuice and Heathers – Ryder became one of the biggest Hollywood stars in the ’90s. She starred in many popular films such as Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Age of Innocence, Little Women, The Crucible, Alien: Resurrection, and Girl, Interrupted. Her work on TV also includes a main role in the acclaimed 2020 series The Plot Against America.

David Harbour plays Jim Hopper

Who is Hopper? Chief of Police Hopper has lived in Hawkins nearly all his life and was at school with Joyce. He is a recovering alcoholic and he forms a close bond with Eleven. He takes her in as his daughter after saving Will from the Demogorgon. At the end of the previous run, it seemed like he died from an explosion caused by a Russian machine used to open a portal to the Upside Down. But a trailer for the fourth season revealed that he is alive in Russia.

What else has David Harbour been in? Hopper is best known for his role in Harbour. But he has also been in a lot of famous movies, like Brokeback Mountain and Quantum of Solace. He was also the title character in the 2019 Hellboy reboot. And he is now part of the MCU as Red Guardian in Black Widow.

Finn Wolfhard plays Mike Wheeler

Who is Mike? Mike is a smart teenager who is close friends with Lucas, Dustin and Will. He usually plays the role of Dungeon Master during their games of Dungeons and Dragons. Mike develops feelings for Eleven soon after she first arrives in town and the two eventually start a relationship – although break up during the events of season 3. At the end of the season, they shared a kiss before Eleven left Hawkins, with Mike planning on visiting her in her new home.

What else has Finn Wolfhard been in? Wolfhard had only minor TV roles before he starred in Stranger Things. But since then, he has starred in some impressive films, including It, The Goldfinch, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Gaten Matarazzo plays Dustin Henderson

Who is Dustin? Another member of Mike’s friendship group is Dustin. He is a teenager who is excited about monsters and knows a lot about Dungeons and Dragons. He becomes friends with Steve in season 2. Dustin follows Steve’s advice and gets his first girlfriend while he is on summer camp before the events of season 3. After hearing a transmission in season 3, he enters the Russian’s underground lair with Steve, Robin, and Erica.

What else has Gaten Matarazzo been in? Matarazzo first became famous as a Broadway child actor. He played Benjamin in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Gavroche in Les Misérables. However, starring as Dustin in the TV series Stranger Things made him really famous. He will also play Michael in the upcoming film Honor Society.

Caleb McLaughlin plays Lucas Sinclair

Who is Lucas? Another one of Mike’s friends, Will and Dustin’s friend Lucas, is not sure if he can trust Eleven when she first comes to town. But he soon learns that she is trustworthy. He is good at using a slingshot – which comes in handy in season 3 – and has been dating Max since season 2.

What else has Caleb McLaughlin been in? Lucas McLaughlin starred in the Broadway production of The Lion King as Young Simba. He also starred in the films High Flying Bird and Concrete Cowboy.

Noah Schnapp plays Will Byers

Who is Will? Will is the most timid member of his friendship group. In season 1, he is taken prisoner in the Upside Down. After he is freed, he becomes possessed by the Mind Flayer in season 2. He feels left out in season 3 because he is the only member of the group who doesn’t have a girlfriend. At the end of season 3, he moves out of Hawkins with the rest of his family.

What else has Noah Schnapp been in? Stranger Things is Schnapp’s most famous role. He also had a small role in Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies and also starred in Waiting for Anya and Hubie Halloween.

Sadie Sink plays Max Mayfield

Who is Max? Max is an avid skateboarder and tomboy who arrives in Hawkins with her older brother in Season 2. She quickly becomes friends with Mike, Will, Lucas, and Dustin. Max also begins a relationship with Lucas. In Season 3, she becomes close friends with Eleven.

What else has Sadie Sink been in? Sink starred as Ziggy Berman in the Netflix Fear Street trilogy in 2021. That year, she also had a major role in Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film. Additionally, she has starred in Broadway productions of Annie and The Audience and will appear in upcoming films Dear Zoe and The Whale.

Natalia Dyer plays Nancy Wheeler

Who is Nancy? Mike’s older sister, Nancy, falls in love with Jonathan after being with Steve. She is good with guns and wants to be a journalist. She works at the Hawkins Post as an intern and learns a lot about the Mind Flayer.

What else has Natalia Dyer been in? Dyer has worked on films such as Hannah Montana: The Movie, Velvet Buzzsaw, Yes, God, Yes, and Things Heard & Seen. She will also star in the upcoming horror film All Fun and Games.

Charlie Heaton plays Jonathan Byers

Who is Jonathan? Will’s brother, Jonathan, is someone who is not originally from Hawkins. But he begins a relationship with his long-term crush Nancy. They become interns at the Hawkins Post together. At the end of season 3, he leaves Hawkins with the rest of his family – but not before he has faced villains from The Upside Down.

What else has Charlie Heaton been in? Stranger Things is Heaton’s most famous role. He has also been in films such as Marrowbone, The New Mutants, and The Souvenir Part 2. He also appeared in an episode of the anthology series Soulmates.

Joe Keery plays Steve Harrington

Who is Steve? Steve is a popular student at Hawkins high school. He is Nancy’s boyfriend in season 1 but they break up. In season 2 he becomes more sympathetic and he forms a close bond with Dustin. He also helps in the fight against the Demogorgon. In season 3 he works at an ice cream shop called Scoops Ahoy and he develops feelings for his co-worker Robin. However, Robin reveals she is a lesbian so Steve is rebuffed.

What else has Joe Keery been in? Before he starred in Stranger Things, Keery had relatively few credits to his name. However, since then he has starred in the films Molly’s Game, Spree, and Free Guy as well as the Netflix specials Death to 2020 and Death to 2021.

Maya Hawke plays Robin Buckley

Who is Robin? Robin is a character in the show Stranger Things. She first appears in Season 3 as a co-worker of Steve at Scoops Ahoy. Robin hates her job, but is able to help the gang when she decodes the Russian radio message and finds the base along with Steve, Dustin, and Erica. Robin is revealed to be a lesbian due to the influence of truth serum.

What else has Maya Hawke been in? Hawke’s first major role was as Jo March in the BBC adaptation of Little Women in 2017. She also starred in the 2020 TV show The Good Lord Bird. In 2020, she will star in Wes Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City and Bradley Cooper’s Maestro.

Brett Gelman plays Murray Bauman

Who is Murray? Murray is a private investigator and conspiracy theorist who helps Nancy and Jonathan in their mission to shut down Hawkins National Laboratory in season 2, and helps Joyce and Hopper find out what is going on at the secret underground base in Starcourt Mall in season 3.

What else has Brett Gelman been in? Gelman has famously played the role of Martin in Fleabag. He has also had roles in Eagleheart, Go On, and Twin Peaks. Gelman has also appeared in The Other Guys, The Disaster Artist, and Without Remorse on the big screen.

Priah Ferguson plays Erica Sinclair

Who is Erica? Lucas’ younger sister Erica helps Dustin, Steve, and Robin infiltrate the Russian base beneath Starcourt Mall in season 3.

What else has Priah Ferguson been in? Ferguson has acted in TV shows like Atlanta and Mercy Street and also in films such as Perfectville and The Oath.

Cara Buono plays Karen Wheeler

Who is Karen? Nancy and Mike’s mother is loving and doting, but she sometimes doesn’t know what her children are doing. Sometimes she also appears to be bored with family life.

What else has Cara Buono been in? Many famous TV shows and movies have starred Buono. She has played Dr Faye Miller in Mad Men and Kelli Moltisanti in The Sopranos. Some of his other movie roles include playing the Hulk, Let Me In, and Monsters and Men.

Matthew Modine plays Dr. Martin Brenner

Who is Dr Brenner? Brenner is a scientist who did bad things to Eleven. He was killed by the Demogorgon, but it looks like he is back and alive.

What else has Matthew Modine been in? Modine is famous for his role as Marine Private/Sergeant JT “Joker” Davis in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket. He also starred in films like Birdy, Married to the Mob, and Short Cuts. Modine has also been nominated for a Golden Globe Award twice, once for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for his work in And the Band Played On and another time for What the Deaf Man Heard.

Paul Reiser plays Dr Sam Owens

Who is Dr Owens? Owens is an executive at the Hawkins Laboratory. He once replaced Dr Brenner as its director. Owens is a kind person who understands Eleven and supports her. He also believes in science.

What else has Paul Reiser been in? The actor, comedian, writer and musician is known for his roles in the sitcoms My Two Dads, Mad About You, the films Aliens, Diner, Whiplash, and Beverly Hills Cop and its sequel.

Other Stranger Things season 4 cast members

Jamie Campbell Bower (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street) as Peter Ballard

(Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street) as Peter Ballard Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands) as Lt Colonel Sullivan

(Into the Badlands) as Lt Colonel Sullivan Mason Dye (Finding Careter) as Jason Carver

(Finding Careter) as Jason Carver Nikola Djuricko (Informer) as Yuri

(Informer) as Yuri Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones) as Dmitri, Myles Truitt (Black Lightning) as Patrick

(Game of Thrones) as Dmitri, Myles Truitt (Black Lightning) as Patrick Regina Ting Chen (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Ms. Kelly

(Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Ms. Kelly Grace Van Dien (Greenhouse Academy) as Chrissy

(Greenhouse Academy) as Chrissy Logan Riley Bruner (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) as Fred Benson

(The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) as Fred Benson Logan Allen (Sweet Magnolias) as Jake

(Sweet Magnolias) as Jake Elodie Grace Orkin (Stage Fright) as Angela

(Stage Fright) as Angela John Reynolds (Search Party) as Officer Callahan

(Search Party) as Officer Callahan Rob Morgan (Daredevil) as Chief Powell

(Daredevil) as Chief Powell Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E) as Vickie