Stranger Things’ Actor was Caught Off Guard by Vecna’s First Victim

This article reveals spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2.

We were warned that the upcoming season of Stranger Things would be even more horror-driven than its predecessors, but no one, not even the cast, was expecting some scenes to be quite so awful.

Some fans had been waiting years for the newest edition of Netflix’s blockbuster hit, and with all the buildup some were concerned it wouldn’t satisfy expectations, but boy did it ever. Season four has been met with acclaim, despite allegations that certain plotlines were dragged out and bloated. Sadie Sink (Max), James Campbell Bower (Vecna), and Joseph Quinn (Eddie).

Quinn was aware of the murder before seeing it, having read the script and acted out the scene, but it wasn’t until post-production had a chance to work on it that he realized just how terrifying it looked. Speaking to ScreenRant about his experiences watching the scene back after editing, Quinn explains that he felt scared.

“I remember in the first session of ADR that I had, they were like, ‘Should we show you the death?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ They showed me and I was like, ‘There’s no way you’re gonna get away with that, Netflix aren’t gonna let you do that.’ But they did and yeah, I think it’s f—ng horrible.”

Chrissy was not the only one of Dr. Banner’s researchers or subjects to be murdered by Vecna when he was a youngster; he murdered his own mother and sister in the same way, and wiped out nearly all of Dr. Banner’s scientists and investigators in the lab before a young Eleven banished him to the Upside Down. To break down the barriers between dimensions and get back, Vecna must kill four people, with Chrissy as the first the audience witnesses, followed by Fred Benson and Patrick McKinney.

Max’s “death” made four, with fans watching on in horror as Vecna was successful in breaking her bones and blinding her, but he failed to deliver the finishing blow as Eleven threw him away with her powers. She then died in Lucas’ arms, which caused Eleven to psychically utilize her abilities to resuscitate Max, a new power that places Eleven in an almost godlike position. However, as we saw at the very end Max is in a coma and there appears to be nothing happening inside her mind.

Despite being flambeed and shot at, we may not be done with Vecna’s grisly murder techniques just yet. The Duffer brothers announced that season five will arrive “much sooner,” but an actual release date has yet to be revealed. Netflix offers the opportunity to replay all past seasons of Stranger Things, including volume two of season four volume two, of Stranger Things on Netflix.