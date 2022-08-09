‘Stranger Things’ Actor Gives a Powerful Reading Of ‘Running Up That Hill’

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Brett Gelman delivered a theatrical version of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” that was thrilling.

Brett Gelman, a comedian and actor, starred in a skit called “The Late Show’s Dramatic Reading with Brett Gelman,” which saw him seated in an armchair on the stage. In his trademark dark glasses and a striking three-piece black and white suit, Gelman performed a spoken word version of the song. His rendition of the flame-filled lyrics was both entertaining and energetic.

Murray Bauman, a.k.a The Bald Eagle, is played by Gelman in the Netflix series Stranger Things. His character was an ex-investigative journalist who joined up with Joyce Byers to decode a Russian cipher after becoming an accidental hero when he teamed up with her to rescue Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper from a prison in Kamchatka.

In Russia, Murray revealed another side. He turned out to be a low-key bad guy who defeated Yuri with his hidden karate skills and even used a flameflower to evicerate Demongorgons. What’s next for the cult hero in season 5 is a mystery, as The Duffer Bros. are keeping their plans secret. Gelman acknowledged that Murray’s chances of surviving season 5 are uncertain, but he remains hopeful.

