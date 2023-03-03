Storm Reid Expresses Confusion Over the Homophobic Backlash from ‘The Last Of Us’, Questioning “I Don’t Get It”

This post contains minor spoilers for The Last Of Us episode “Left Behind.”

In the first season of The Last Of Us, queerness is placed prominently in its storyline several times- most recently seen in “Left Behind”. This episode follows Ellie on her journey before she discovers her immunity, where she befriends runaway Riley (Storm Reid) and they quickly develop an intimate connection. However, as fate would have it misfortune soon arrives.

Since TLOU was first announced as a video game, it has faced an overwhelming amount of homophobic backlash – so it’s no surprise that some people are now outraged over two teens kissing on the show. However, Reid recently offered his opinion to Variety: “If you don’t like [the kiss], just don’t watch! We have far more important things to worry about in this world than who someone loves; I simply do not understand why this is even something we’re discussing. It makes no sense to me.”

She continues, “I think despite what people are going to say, if they don’t like it, I think there are going to be a lot more people that appreciate it. A lot more people that feel represented and seen and heard. So that’s what matters. That’s where the work comes in. And that’s when it’s appreciated, and you prioritize looking at those tweets rather than the ones that aren’t the best.”

“We are telling important stories. We’re telling stories of people’s experiences, and that’s what I live for. That’s what makes good storytelling because we are telling stories of people who are taking up space in the world,” Reid asserts in a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It’s 2023. If you’re concerned about who I love, then I need you to get your priorities straight. There’s so many other things to worry about in life. Why are you concerned that these young people—or anybody—love each other? Love is beautiful, and the fact that people have things to say about it, it’s just nonsense.”

The young TLOU cast is well prepared to prevent the critique and hate they may receive. Ramsey candidly told GQ, “I’m not really anxious about it; I know people will think whatever they want but that’s their problem since you don’t know what you’re missing out on if you choose not to watch.” She speaks from a place of experience due to her defiant attitude toward such negativity: “It won’t make me afraid”.