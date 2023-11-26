Steve Ballmer Net Worth: $130 Billion

Category:Richest Business › CEOs

Net Worth:$130 Billion

Salary:$1.5 Million

Date of Birth:Mar 24, 1956 (67 years old)

Place of Birth:Detroit

Gender:Male

Height:6 ft 5 in (1.96 m)

Profession:Businessperson

Nationality:United States of America

What is Steve Ballmer’s Net Worth and Salary?

My expertise in business and financial analysis sheds light on Steve Ballmer’s extraordinary net worth of $130 billion, largely attributed to his ownership of 340 million Microsoft shares. Over the past few weeks, I have delved into his career trajectory, noting the blend of his personal values and business acumen. His choice to drive a Ford as a tribute to his father exemplifies a connection to his roots despite his immense wealth. His longstanding friendship with Bill Gates since their Harvard days laid the foundation for his pivotal role at Microsoft, where he joined as the 30th employee and later ascended to CEO.

From my experience in evaluating the impact of leadership on corporate growth, Ballmer’s tenure as Microsoft’s CEO was marked by significant expansion, demonstrating his effective management and strategic vision. My research has highlighted his smart investment in sports, notably purchasing the Los Angeles Clippers for $2.1 billion in 2014, a team now valued at $4.2 billion. This investment, alongside his successful tenure at Microsoft, has been central to his financial achievements and his prominent status as both a businessman and a sports team owner.

Early Life

Born on March 24, 1956, in Detroit, Michigan, Steven Anthony Ballmer, son of Ford Motor Company’s manager Frederic Henry Ballmer, remains loyal to Ford cars. After early years in Farmington Hills and schooling in Brussels, he pursued engineering and math at Lawrence Tech and Harvard, graduating in 1977. Ballmer briefly ventured into Hollywood before attending Stanford Business School in 1980.

Career with Microsoft

In 1980, Bill Gates persuaded Ballmer to leave Stanford and join Microsoft as its inaugural business manager. Over two decades, they forged a strong personal and professional bond. Ballmer oversaw various Microsoft divisions, including sales and the .NET framework.

By 2000, power shifted from Gates to Ballmer, who became CEO while Gates remained board chairman, guiding Microsoft’s vision. Tensions arose as Ballmer’s management, tripling sales yet stagnant shares, faced scrutiny. Despite successes like Xbox and Skype, Ballmer missed smartphone trends, dismissed the iPhone, and incurred losses in acquisitions like Nokia. Criticized as the worst CEO, Ballmer retired in 2013, ending his Microsoft tenure.

Acquisition of the LA Clippers

Ballmer’s interest in owning a basketball team dates back to 2008, attempting to acquire the Seattle Sonics and later the Sacramento Kings in 2012. His opportunity arose in 2014 when Clippers owner Donald Sterling faced a lifetime NBA ban for racist comments. Sterling’s wife advocated for the sale, and Ballmer seized the chance, successfully acquiring the LA Clippers for $2 billion.

Microsoft Stock

Steve Ballmer’s immense wealth primarily comes from his 340 million Microsoft shares. With $3.75 billion in stock sales and $4.8 billion in dividends, he’s amassed considerable wealth. Hired by Bill Gates in 1980 as Microsoft’s Business Manager, Ballmer received an annual $50,000 salary and an 8% ownership stake. After the company’s 1981 incorporation, Ballmer’s stock value soared, making him the second person to become a billionaire through stock options in a company he didn’t create.

Salary

Throughout his leadership at Microsoft, Ballmer received a total compensation of around $1.5 million as CEO. This encompassed a base salary of roughly $750,000, a cash bonus of $750,000.

Real Estate

In 2020, news revealed Ballmer’s $9.8 million property purchase in Hunts Point, Washington. The historic 1902 home spans 3,790 sq ft on an acre. In 1987, he bought a nearby home for $1.325 million, now valued over $15 million. Ballmer also acquired the Inglewood Forum for $400 million, aiming to build a new Clippers stadium after overcoming obstacles from NBA owner James Dolan, who owned the Forum. The project, estimated to cost over $1 billion, is set for completion in 2024.

