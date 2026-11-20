Steps is now streaming on Netflix, giving Cinderella’s stepsisters the lead in a new animated adventure from directors Alyce Tzue and John Ripa. The November 20, 2026, release arrives alongside detailed production interviews that explain why the film’s buildings resemble objects someone might want to touch, and occasionally something they might want to taste. Its visual identity begins with deliberately unexpected references rather than a pursuit of photographic realism. [1]

Following FanFest’s November 13 release preview, two new production interviews shift the focus to how the film was built. In Tyler Treese’s November 19 interview for ComingSoon, Tzue described architecture developed with references including frosting, sugar crystals and espresso foam. Jamie Lang’s separate November 19 interview for Cartoon Brew connects that approach to a larger design and storytelling process. Together, the conversations offer a useful account of how the filmmakers tried to make a familiar fairy tale feel physically distinctive. They are production reporting, not evidence of a sequel or another newly announced project. [2] [3] [7]

A different place to begin Cinderella

Netflix’s launch feature, written by Brookie McIlvaine, identifies Ali Wong as Lilith and Stephanie Hsu as Margot, with Amanda Seyfried voicing Cinderella. The advertised setup begins when Lilith takes the Fairy Godmother’s wand and disrupts the royal ball. Correcting the resulting trouble requires an uneasy collaboration with Cinderella. The central subject for this feature is the sisters’ responsibility for their choices, rather than the story’s romantic conventions or its eventual resolution. [1]

That choice of viewpoint is important because changing the protagonist does not automatically create a new story. A film can simply exchange labels, declaring the former antagonist misunderstood and giving someone else the blame. In FanFest’s analysis, the more interesting possibility is to let an overlooked character become understandable while still asking that character to repair actual harm. Sympathy has more dramatic weight when it does not erase responsibility.

Netflix’s earlier animation-slate announcement provides the production framework. Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell and Kim Lessing are producers, with Poehler and Lessing producing for Paper Kite Productions. Netflix Animation Studios is the animation studio. These are established credits attached to the released film; the November launch does not represent the first disclosure of the project’s existence. The dated June announcement is useful background for understanding what has now reached the screen. [4]

A miniature world inside a digital production

The food references in Treese’s interview explain a specific artistic intention. Tzue wanted computer animation to emphasize dimension and tactility. A surface can borrow the structure of a familiar material without literally turning a building into food. That distinction helps explain the approach: the goal is an expressive visual world, with textures that suggest scale and substance, rather than a catalogue of realistic architectural finishes. [2]

FanFest’s analysis is that a miniature effect depends on relationships across an image. A wall texture that looks convincing in isolation may feel wrong beside a character’s face or a distant roof. Lighting and the size of visible detail help tell the eye how large an object is supposed to be. The value of the directors’ account is that it identifies an intentional design target against which the finished images can be assessed.

Lang’s Cartoon Brew interview expands that discussion to character shapes and the organization of the world. The directors describe an ornate setting informed by late-eighteenth-century French Rococo, with visual choices that follow changes in the characters’ circumstances. They also discuss the need to reuse and redress environments, showing that the visual ambition had to be achieved within practical production limits. Those details give the design a working history beyond a collection of attractive stills. [3]

There is a useful craft lesson in that combination. A digital set does not become free to rebuild merely because it exists inside a computer. Designing a space, making it function for movement and preparing it for lighting all require work. Reuse can therefore become a creative decision about viewpoint and emphasis. An audience may read a room differently when the camera, dressing and dramatic purpose change, even if part of its underlying construction is shared.

Making movement serve the characters

The production conversations also point toward the relationship between action and character. Lang’s interview includes the directors’ account of balancing an elaborate chase with the emotional exchange occurring inside it. The useful distinction is between a sequence being busy and a sequence advancing the story. An impressive mechanism or a quick succession of obstacles still needs to leave the audience aware of what a character wants and what has changed. [3]

That is an analytical criterion, not a claim that FanFest attended a screening. Viewers can apply it directly when watching: does an action beat clarify a choice, complicate a friendship or change the next decision? A sequence that does one of those things can remain meaningful after its immediate spectacle has passed. A sequence that does none of them may be easier to remove without affecting the story around it.

The family context is also grounded in the film’s stated audience and rating. Netflix’s title hub lists Steps as PG, while Parents’ November coverage discusses its treatment of belonging and cautions that some younger viewers may find moments intense. Parents interviewed Tzue about feeling like an outsider and her interest in characters fairy tales overlook. That perspective helps explain the premise without turning the film into a universal recommendation for every child. [5] [6]

For a family deciding whether to watch, the distinction between a film’s subject and its suitability remains useful. A story about kindness and acceptance can still contain frightening action. Adults can consult the service’s local content guidance and choose according to the children watching with them. The release reporting establishes what the film is trying to do; it cannot guarantee a particular emotional response from an individual viewer.

The credited voice ensemble also includes Bette Midler as the Fairy Godmother and Nikki Glaser as Priscilla. Those casting choices give the two figures distinct vocal identities within the same heightened world. A voice performance has to communicate intention through timing and emphasis, while the animation supplies expression and movement; the finished character depends on those elements meeting convincingly. [1]

Steps therefore reaches its launch day with an unusually concrete set of creative explanations. The filmmakers have identified the visual references, the challenge of giving familiar characters new responsibilities and the practical work behind their world. The film itself must now make those choices feel connected. For viewers interested in animation, its most inviting question is how the tactile surfaces and heightened movement support a story about people learning to see one another more clearly.

Sources

[1] Steps Is Now Streaming Meet Cinderella’s Not So Evil Stepsisters — Netflix Tudum; Brookie McIlvaine; November 20 2026.

[2] Why Netflix’s New Cinderella Movie Will Make You Hungry — ComingSoon; Tyler Treese; November 19 2026.

[3] Steps Directors On Biker Trolls Clockwork Mechs Rococo Design And Rewriting Cinderella — Cartoon Brew; Jamie Lang; November 19 2026.

[4] Netflix Previews Its Animation Slate for 2026 and Beyond — About Netflix; Netflix; June 24 2026.

[5] Steps title hub — Netflix Tudum; Netflix; Undated current listing accessed November 20 2026.

[6] Netflix’s New Cinderella Movie Steps Has a Message for Kids Who Feel Like They Don’t Fit In — Parents; Byline not verified; November 18 2026.

[7] Steps Heads Toward Its Netflix Debut With JENNIE Music And A New View Of Cinderella — FanFest; FanFest editorial; November 13 2026.

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