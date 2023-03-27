Stephen King’s top Pick for a Must-See Horror Movie is a Hidden Gem that has Earned an Impeccable Rotten Tomatoes Score

As one of the most renowned, iconic, and legendary creators in the horror genre across any mediums, it’s absolutely worth noting when Stephen King gives his stamp of approval on a particular project.

The master of the macabre recently presented a spine-tingling suggestion for all to enjoy – Late Night with the Devil. This compelling mix of mockumentary, narrative and found footage feature was met with rave reviews by audiences at South by Southwest film festival when it screened there. Get ready to be completely taken away into this enigmatic world!

LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL: I got a screener. It’s absolutely brilliant. I couldn’t take my eyes off it. Your results may vary, as they say, but I urge you to watch it when you can. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 26, 2023

Starring the dependable David Dastmalchian as Jack Delroy, host of Night Owls, this film was co-written and directed by Colin and Cameron Cairnes. Set in 1977 during a time when ratings were plummeting for Jack’s late night talk show, he is desperate to secure a boost before sweeps arrive.

Scraping the barrel for ideas, he creates a Halloween special involving a magician, skeptic and someone with demonic possession. It might sound like an awful joke but his show Late Night with the Devil has earned incredible reviews on Rotten Tomatoes – receiving 100% approval rate without any negative feedback! Clearly it’s not what you’d expect.

King’s statement that this movie may not be for everyone might sound strange considering its impeccable score on an aggregation site. However, the ringing endorsement from one of the prominent horror film directors is more than enough to persuade those who are still uncertain whether they should watch Late Night with the Devil or not – it will undoubtedly become a must-see!