Stephen King Leaves Comments About Zac Efron Latest Film, “Firestarter.”

To learn that Stephen King has praised his new film Firestarter, actor Zac Efron is both surprised and grateful. The 1980 supernatural thriller novel of the same name was written by Stephen King, and he was evidently pleased with the adaptation.

According to Deadline, Efron praised King’s comments about the movie as “a hero” and that the renowned author is a “hero,” who creates “amazing worlds.” The actor learned during the interview that King was pleased with how his book was filmed.

“That’s great — that means the world to me. I hadn’t heard that yet. He did like the film? That’s great. Alright. My day’s made!”

King was made aware of the film by Firestarter producer Jason Blum, and his reaction was gratifying. “I showed him the movie, and he seemed to like it,” Blum stated. “He was really kind with his feedback and reactions, so I was ecstatic about that.”

Andy McGee is a father in the film who has a daughter named Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) with pyrokinetic abilities that she cannot yet control. He and his wife Victoria must decide whether to prevent her from using her powers or teach her how to do so while simultaneously evading the grasping claws of a malevolent government agency.

The novelist’s sentiments are thus worthy of consideration. Many of King’s works have been adapted for the big and small screens, so the author’s words have weight.

The second time Firestarter has been made into a film is with this version. The original took place in 1984 and starred a young Drew Barrymore as Charlie, which means that Armstrong will be stepping into some big shoes.

On May 13, 2019, Firestarter will be released in theaters and on Peacock.