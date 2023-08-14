Stephen Amell Joins Strike’s Picket Line and Says He Put His Foot in His Mouth

Stephen Amell, the Heels and Arrow actor, has expressed his intention to rectify his previous remarks regarding the actors’ strike.

Last week, Stephen Amell, known for his role in Arrow, stood alongside his fellow Arrow cast members on the SAG-AFTRA picket line, following a series of contentious statements he had made about the strike towards the end of the previous month. Now, Amell is shedding light on his decision to join the picket line despite his earlier criticisms, acknowledging that he had “misspoken.”

“When I spoke the first time, I didn’t choose my words as I should,” Amell said (via ET Canada). “I love acting, I love film and I love television and I know how much going on strike hurts, not just the actors, but all the people who work on film and television. I always said that I support my union. Saying I don’t support the strike was the wrong choice of words, plain and simple. I put my foot in my mouth and I’m trying to take ownership of it.”

What Sparked Controversy in Stephen Amell’s Comments?

During an appearance at Raleigh’s GalaxyCon in late July, Amell sparked controversy by branding striking as a “reductive tactic” during the union’s negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

“I feel like I’m insulated in Hollywood, because that’s where I live. I feel like a lot of people in this room aren’t aware of the strike,” Amell said. “I support my union, I do, and I stand with them but I do not support striking. I don’t. I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. I think that the thinking as it pertains to shows, like this show that I’m on that premiered last night, I think it is myopic and I stand with my union.”

Later, Amell made an appearance on TMZ to clarify his stance, expressing a wish that his comments at the convention had not been publicly disseminated.

“We live in a time right now and I don’t want to wax too poetic here. Where, you know, people want you to vote as long as you’re voting for their candidate. And I can support my union, but there was an authorization vote for a reason,” Amell said. “And listen, it was overwhelmingly in favor of striking. It was 98% and I think that there was a lot of people who frankly it was a vote, but I think that it was just kind of the complete that we were willing to authorize that. I just think that this has been done in a very black and white, all or nothing sort of way and I’m talking about shows and movies that were about to come out before the strike. I’m specifically talking about shows that, you know, I and a bunch of other people pour their heart and soul into that happened to be coming out within a certain window after the strike. I don’t think that some of the consideration that was given to other projects leading up to the strike, and the delay of the strike was given to some other projects that came on the other side, and that’s something that retrospectively, I should have done a better job of taking up in private with the leadership of my union people that I greatly respect and admire.”

“I’m going to take a little bit of a quiet time and try to unplug all little bit. But I’ll tell you what… I will do anything in my power and if that’s being the first one across the line, no pun intended, if that is going to help this process, then I am more than happy to take those slings and arrows. I don’t consider myself to be a martyr, and frankly, I would have preferred that these comments never been made public, but they did. And here we are and hopefully it can just lead to a broader discussion and we can get people back to work.” The Arrow and Heels star added.

What’s Behind the Actors’ Union Strike?

SAG-AFTRA officials explain that negotiators from AMPTP had proposed paying actors a single day’s wage in exchange for perpetual rights to their likeness. This would permit the digital recreation of their appearance at a later time without compensation or consent.

“This ‘groundbreaking’ AI proposal that they gave us yesterday: they propose that our background performers should be able to be scanned, get paid for one day’s pay, and their company should own that scan their image, their likeness and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity in any project they want with no consent and no compensation,” SAG-AFTRA’s Duncan Crabtree-Ireland revealed earlier this month. “So, if you think that’s a groundbreaking proposal, I suggest you think again.”