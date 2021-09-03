Stephen Amell Is Willing To Return To Arrow! “Find A Way To Bring Oliver Back From The Dead” For HBO Max!

It was pretty rough for me when Arrow ended. It was one of my favorite shows, after all. Stephen Amell was wonderful throughout eight seasons of the show and has been missed in the Arrowverse ever since Arrow’s end. But Stephen Amell just recently said he’s willing to return for Arrow!

Recently the Arrow actor spoke with another former DC actor, Michael Rosenbaum. Michael Rosenbaum played Lex Luthor on The CW‘s Smallville way back when. He also hosts a podcast now called “Inside Of You” and it’s actually… really awesome!

While speaking with Rosenbaum, Amell was asked whether or not he’d been approached to reprise his role of Oliver Queen for Arrow. Here’s what the Arrow star had to say.

“If I had been approached I wouldn’t say, but I have not. I was thinking about this question as I drove here and….If the opportunity ever came up to like do 6 to 8 episodes of Arrow as, like, a limited series on Netflix or HBO Max – or something like that, or on The CW, as the case may be – I think that would be amazing.” he told Rosenbaum. Quick thank you to ComicBook.com for the quotes.

Believe it or not, this isn’t even the first time that Stephen Amell has mentioned that he would be okay with returning to the DC Universe. He spoke with Rosenbaum again previously, where he said that he offered to stay at the beginning of the pandemic.

“I called Greg up and said just that. I said, ‘Look, I hope this doesn’t happen, but if everything goes to sh*t and you guys can’t get actors up here because of issues about mostly American actors crossing into Canada, and if things can’t be figured out, here’s the deal man. I’m here and if I have to stay here, I want to work. If I’m going to work, let’s just figure out a way to bring Oliver back from the dead.'” he told the Smallville alum last November.

If Stephen Amell is willing to return to Arrow, maybe all hope isn’t lost. We might see Oliver Queen again sometime!