Stephen Amell Clarifies Incident Where He Was Removed From A Flight

Stephen Amell clarifies an incident where he was removed from a flight after an argument with his wife. Reports started circulating online that he was forcibly removed from a plane after getting into a minor fight with his wife.

It seems like the report was severely blown out of proportion if Mr. Amell is to be believed. He even said that it must be a slow news cycle, implying people had nothing better to report on. If it’s all true, it’s really too bad this was blown out of proportion.

The fact that Amell had to go out of his way to explain the situation is ridiculous enough. People argue with their spouses all the time and it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s news. It sounds like the whole thing was resolved just fine, and he booked another flight.

The whole incident was first reported by TMZ. Their version of events differs greatly from Amell’s. They claim he was forcefully removed, that he was berating his wife, and that he was detained. Sounds like they maybe got a little overzealous.

We’re going to go ahead and include the tweets down below, and the first one reads “My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed.”

Followed by, “I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle.”

We’re glad to hear that everything ended up working out. Amell ended up getting home safe and sound which is what really matters. And at least we know he wasn’t forcefully removed from the flight.

Best of luck to you in Heels, Stephen!