Stephen Amell Almost Left Arrow Two Seasons Early! He Almost Failed The Last Two Seasons!

Arrow, the birthplace of the Arrowverse, ended more than a year ago leaving fans to mourn Oliver Queen. Still, the Arrowverse continues on and it turns out we’re lucky we even ended up with that many seasons of Arrow, to begin with. It’s come to light that Stephen Amell almost left Arrow two seasons early! He only stayed because the producer convinced him to stay!

Amell spoke recently to a podcast, the Hero Nation Podcast via Just Jared Jr. He spoke at length about the show, and his time there, and why he felt like he wanted to leave. One of the reasons seems to be that he was constantly passed up for award recognitions.

That’s not the only reason, though. Amell spoke about how he felt like the show just wasn’t living up to its creative potential. He thought the show was spiraling and just not as good as it once was. This makes sense since a lot of Arrow fans agree the show peaked in season 2.

For those who might not remember season 2 was the season that introduced Deathstroke and is widely agreed upon to have been the best season. Season 5 was already praised rather heavily, with a lot of the other seasons ranging from mediocre to bad.

I loved Arrow start to finish though! But we’re not here to discuss me.

In the end, Greg Berlanti was able to convince Stephen Amell to stay on for a little while longer.

“I just thought that I had another year, and I thought that I had more in the tank, more that I wanted to share with this industry and this career that I’ve chosen, and I wanted to be inspired again… So Greg Berlanti, who’s way smarter than I am, as evidenced by his prolific nature in film and television, convinced me… He basically put me to a place where it would’ve been fiscally irresponsible to not do a seventh season and then complete it with a truncated eighth season.” is what he told the Hero Nation Podcast.

Regardless of the reasons, we’re glad he stuck around as long as he did. Some may disagree but I still miss Arrow, and I miss seeing Stephen Amell every week. Though, you can catch him in his new show, Heels, now.

Stephen Amell almost left Arrow two seasons early, but at least he stuck around to give Oliver Queen a proper send-off.