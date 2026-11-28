Two first-half defensive touchdowns changed the November 27 game. Mason Rudolph and the running game helped Pittsburgh finish it, and Chris Boswell tied the club scoring record.

The Pittsburgh Steelers ended Denver’s seven-game winning streak with a 27–5 victory on Black Friday, November 27. Pittsburgh scored a pair of defensive touchdowns in the first half, rushed for 117 yards and improved to 7–4. Denver fell to 8–3. Brian Batko’s report for the Steelers also noted a milestone in the fourth quarter. Chris Boswell’s 33-yard field goal tied him with Gary Anderson atop Pittsburgh’s career scoring list.

It was a game in which the side that scored most effectively early was the unit trying to stop drives. The NFL’s recap identifies both a fumble-recovery touchdown and an interception-return touchdown. That pairing changed the options available to both offenses. Denver had to find a way back into the game without giving Pittsburgh another gift. Pittsburgh could ask Mason Rudolph and its running game to support a lead rather than expecting every possession to generate a long scoring drive.

Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Highlights, NFL 2026 Week 12. Video by NFL.

How the defense changed two possessions at once

A turnover usually gives a team two benefits. It ends the other side’s possession and creates a new opportunity for the team that took the ball away. Returning it for a touchdown converts that second benefit into points immediately. A lead created this way can grow before the other team’s defense gets a chance to respond. That is an important distinction in a game whose first half spent time in the rain and in which Denver’s defense gave Pittsburgh’s offense some trouble.

The different ways the Steelers scored also matter. A fumble recovery comes from a different kind of decision than a pass interception. The point they share is that each allowed Pittsburgh to finish a play after it had already denied Denver what it was trying to do. The NFL reported that the Steelers were the first team this season to score in both ways in the same game. That is a useful measure of how unusual the scoring pattern was without making the entire performance depend on its rarity.

Nick Herbig’s return stood out to the NFL’s recap. It credited him with four quarterback pressures and put him alongside T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward in the group that repeatedly disrupted Bo Nix. Pressure has value even when it does not produce the decisive turnover. It can make the next pass take longer to develop, change a player’s view of the field and cut down the number of times an offense can complete its planned sequence. A defense that can maintain that disruption gives its team some protection against the possibility that the early scoring plays will be hard to repeat.

How the offense supported the lead

Pittsburgh’s reported 117 rushing yards are useful context for Rudolph’s night. A team ahead in wet conditions can benefit from accumulating manageable gains and avoiding unnecessary pressure on its quarterback. Running the ball is still work that has to produce first downs. A series of ineffective plays can hand the other side more time and a useful starting position. Productive attempts created room for Rudolph to use the air game when it presented an opening.

The NFL pointed to completions of 37 yards to Roman Wilson and 58 yards to Germie Bernard. Those are examples of an offense doing something with the lead beyond simply protecting it. The Wilson play appears in the Steelers’ account of the atmosphere at Acrisure Stadium. For a viewer trying to understand the way the game moved, those changes of field position help explain how the defense’s early scores were reinforced by a different group later on.

There is a difference between holding onto a game and allowing the opponent to dictate how it finishes. A team that can get an intermediate gain and then threaten deeper down the field gives the opposing defense more to consider than whether to crowd the line. In Pittsburgh’s case that mattered because Denver arrived on a long winning streak, with a defense the NFL described as having kept it in games throughout the season. A few productive possessions meant its work still could not turn the deficit into a close finish.

A special-teams unit also has to convert a short scoring opportunity into a settled result. The field goal came from 33 yards, at a point when the game had already changed considerably since the first-half returns. The points nevertheless completed the scoreboard and gave the franchise record a date. A reader looking at the gamebook later can find the score and the scoring tie in the same sequence without treating the kick as the play that first put the outcome out of reach.

Boswell’s scoring tie and the standings

The field goal that finalized the score also connected an otherwise unusual game to a straightforward franchise milestone. Pittsburgh credited Boswell with tying Gary Anderson for the club’s career scoring lead. That is a cumulative mark earned across years of comparatively small opportunities. On a day when several of the most important points came from unexpected sources, the final three came from a familiar operation and counted the same way they have throughout Boswell’s run.

The win made Pittsburgh 5–0 at home and ended a two-game slide, according to the team. Batko’s recap put Cincinnati half a game ahead in the AFC North at the end of Friday’s game. That is a snapshot, and it can change with the other games around it. The immediate consequence for Pittsburgh is that it picked up a win without needing an unusually large offensive scoring total. The two defensive returns and the ability to back them up mattered in a way the season standings will remember even if nobody repeats the scoring pattern soon.

Denver’s seven-game run makes the result notable without turning it into a verdict on the rest of its schedule. Pittsburgh’s best evidence is the combination of disruption, points off turnovers and enough control on offense to prevent a reversal. A repeatable defense is more likely to start with pressure than with counting on another return touchdown. The game is a reminder of just how much extra leverage a defense creates when the next person to touch the ball can carry it all the way to the end zone.

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