The November 26 console release covers seven regions. The Switch 2 edition adds Joy-Con 2 Mouse Mode support.

Station to Station reached PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2 on November 26, giving Galaxy Grove’s railway puzzle game its first listed release on those consoles. The studio announced the launch with Engine Software, and Nintendo’s U.S. store confirms the date for the Switch 2 edition. The game began on Steam in 2023. Its console arrival is therefore a new way to play an existing game, and the clear reason to take another look is what the two editions include and how one of them puts a different controller to work.

The console announcement describes 54 levels across seven regions. It calls out Joy-Con 2 Mouse Mode for Nintendo Switch 2, a detail that makes sense once you consider the game’s basic task. Players lay connections between buildings and watch a sparse gray landscape gain life and color. A new station can turn a scattered group of structures into a network. A misplaced one can make a later connection needlessly awkward. The ability to point precisely has a practical job even though the game’s scale and visual style make it look like a small model railway set.

Galaxy Grove’s console launch trailer shows the railway puzzles and their voxel landscapes.

A puzzle lives inside each new landscape

Nintendo’s description starts with a few rural structures and describes the changes that follow when they are connected. There is a physical reward for beginning a route even before a player understands how every optional challenge works. A building that looked isolated now belongs to a system, and a part of the landscape that had been quiet changes around it. The visuals can encourage a player to look again at the areas still uncovered by the route. That gives the puzzles an accessible first question: which two things is the game trying to get you to connect here?

The planning becomes more involved as those simple choices begin to limit what can happen next. A connection can be helpful on its own and still send a line from a place where you will want another route later. The studio mentions optional challenges, stack bonuses and region-specific mechanics. Those can make the ideal solution more interesting than the first route you happen to build. It also leaves some space between the goal of finishing a level and the goal of optimizing one. That distinction is valuable for a game designed to feel quiet even around a fairly particular set of engineering decisions.

The environments give those decisions a pleasant way to announce themselves. The launch material describes terrain including dry desert and mountains. A new region gives a player a chance to see which features of a previous solution travel well and which belonged to the previous map. A familiar industry or rural building may offer a recognizable goal without making every route easy to repeat. The reward for paying attention is twofold. Your network can work more efficiently, and you get to see an area take shape that a hurried route might have left untouched. That is a good fit for a puzzle game built around showing players a landscape as they change it.

What Mouse Mode adds to the Switch 2 version

A railway layout can invite small adjustments even when the action on screen is calm. A player may want to test where a station sits or whether a route lies close enough to the place that prompted it. Galaxy Grove and Engine Software highlight Joy-Con 2 Mouse Mode as a way to get finer control of those decisions. That is a platform-specific feature, and the release notes give the Switch 2 buyer a better reason to examine it than a general promise about smoother controls. Check your own setup for a stable surface if that is the input method you want to use.

People who prefer to play seated away from a desk can approach the decision from another direction. The store and launch pages show the game’s visual scale and let you see whether the board looks legible at your preferred distance. You may care more about recognizing the boundaries of a route than about how precisely you can move a cursor. The PS5 version offers another console route into the same railway puzzles. The announcement confirms its level and region counts alongside Switch 2 without attributing Nintendo’s controller feature to the PlayStation version.

The console release also makes a good occasion to distinguish the levels from the space for experimentation. The publisher calls out Creative mode in its description of the Switch 2 package. A designed level gives you a place and a set of decisions somebody else has selected. A creative setup can start from your curiosity about whether two ideas will work together on a map. The contrast is especially useful for a player who enjoys model building more than trying to improve a score. Both routes reflect the idea that laying a track ought to change what somebody wants to do next.

What console buyers can confirm now

Look for Nintendo Switch 2 specifically if you shop on the Nintendo eShop. The product name is easy to search without including the system, and a generic reference to Switch can make a reader assume compatibility with the earlier model. On PlayStation, look for the PS5 listing rather than reading the general PlayStation name as a guarantee that a different system is supported. For either edition, use the live listing for the current price and any offer. The launch discount Nintendo shoppers saw in the announcement is useful context, while the storefront is the better record of what a buyer pays today.

The PlayStation and Nintendo listings also make it easier to recognize a misleading description of the launch. A person seeing the same pictures in a Steam listing is looking at the earlier platform version. They should use the console page if the feature that caught their attention was native to a particular controller. The differences are easy to spot once the platform is part of the comparison.

For a Steam player who already knows the game, the decision is largely about where to play and whether a different input setup would make the puzzles more enjoyable. For somebody arriving new, November 26 supplies a straightforward date and several ways to start. The important purchase details are the console compatibility and the 54 levels. The reason to spend an afternoon with it is smaller and easier to show than either number. Connect two places and see a new part of the map come to life. Then decide where the train ought to go next.

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