Stargirl is celebrating National Superhero Day! This Wednesday was National Superhero Day, and come on, everyone loves superheroes these days! We’re not the only ones celebrating though, our friends over at Stargirl are celebrating too! A bunch of the cast revealed on social media who THEY would like to team up. While we’re at it, why don’t you tell us who you would like to team up with as well? Specifically which CW superhero you’d like to team up with! Brec Bassinger, Stargirl herself, chose Wildcat but answers varied across the cast! There’s even some… villainous reveals! I’ll just go ahead and embed the tweet under here so that you can check it out for yourself!

From DC Universe To The Arrowverse

Stargirl is coming back this summer, so we should have it back not too long from now. The show was originally a DC Universe original. Though the show will end up streaming on HBO Max, like several other DC projects, it is not an HBO Max show. Titans, Harley Quinn and others have become HBO Max originals but not Stargirl. Stargirl was instead sent to The CW to, hopefully, become part of the Arrowverse!

Season 2 of Stargirl will bring new threats, such as Eclipso! Eclipso will actually be teaming up with Shade at some point in the season.

“It’s such a different, darker, scarier threat because the threat is… Cindy is one thing, and she’s got the Black Diamond and were obviously going to explore that,” Stargirl showrunner Geoff Johns said last year at New York Comic-Con. “But the thing inside is, this entity that’s trapped, this ancient being that feeds off humanity’s own sins and grief and fear and darkness is trapped in this Black Diamond and has been there for a long, long time and is aching to do what he does and feed off the darkness within humanity.” “It’s going to take a lot to confront it, and it’s going to take the JSA and every one of our wonderful characters to a place that’s going to be tough for them to explore,” Johns continued. “So, I’m excited about it, but Eclipso is one of my very favorite villains from the comic books. In the comic books, he’s had a history with Wildcat and Dr. Mid-Nite and the JSA too, but we’ll see!”

I’m glad that Stargirl is celebrating National Superhero Day!

Stargirl will be back on The CW this summer!