Stargirl And Kung Fu Are Both Renewed On The CW!

Rumors of renewal for Stargirl have been rampant for months, but it was easy to discredit them. It’s not like Stargirl was particularly likely to not get renewed. It has more to do with the fact that season 2 hadn’t even started yet. The CW confirmed that Stargirl would be returning for a third season and that’s before season 2 even starts. That’s not the only new renewal though! Kung Fu, The CW‘s newest show has been renewed for a second season as well! I knew the show was doing quite well but this one is more shocking than Stargirl‘s renewal, for me. Still, I’m sure fans who have been enjoying the show thus far will be excited, and I’m happy for them! Again, I should note that Kung Fu’s renewal isn’t, like, super unexpected. The show has been doing surprisingly well so far.

Stargirl: A high school student from Los Angeles who finds a powerful weapon, the Cosmic Staff and becomes the superheroine Stargirl. As Stargirl, she also becomes the leader of the second incarnation of the Justice Society of America (JSA).

Kung Fu: A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister Althea (Shannon Dang) and Althea’s fiancé Dennis (Tony Chung), pre-med brother Ryan (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest Henry (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and is now targeting her.

