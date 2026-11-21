Zero Company’s tactics and Galactic Racer’s speed appear in three confirmed award categories ahead of December 10.

Star Wars has two released games represented in three categories at The Game Awards 2026. The official nominee pages list Star Wars Zero Company for Best Sim/Strategy and Star Wars: Galactic Racer for both Best Sports/Racing and Best Audio Design. Those are confirmed nominations, not wins, and they recognize different kinds of work within the same franchise rather than a single overall ranking of Star Wars games. [1] [2] [3]

The nominations were public by November 17, when Alex Raisbeck published Radio Times’ full list. This is a November 21 franchise feature examining those established selections, not a claim that a fresh shortlist appeared this morning. It follows FanFest’s earlier notice of the nominee-reveal event with the actual results relevant to Star Wars. The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, December 10, according to the organizer. [4] [5]

The official Galactic Racer launch trailer shows one of the two Star Wars games recognized in this year’s nominations. Credit: Star Wars.

A strategy nomination rewards a particular kind of decision

The organizer describes Best Sim/Strategy as covering real-time or turn-based simulation and strategy regardless of platform. Zero Company’s place there is consistent with its announced identity: a single-player, turn-based tactics game in which the player directs a squad during the Clone Wars. The official category names Bit Reactor and Electronic Arts, while Lucasfilm’s release guide provides the Star Wars setting and an introduction to commanding the team. [1] [6]

Kelly Knox’s August 27 guide explains that the game supplies tutorials and on-screen guidance, with difficulty adjustable outside combat. It also identifies restarting a mission as an available way to try a different strategy with the same operators. Those are concrete features of the experience already released, not promises about an unannounced expansion or evidence that an award jury preferred one difficulty setting. [6]

In FanFest’s analysis, tactics gives a familiar fictional conflict a different rhythm. A player can pause over a choice, compare positions and think about the consequences of committing an operator. Suspense need not depend on how quickly a button is pressed. It can come from understanding that the next action will leave fewer options than the previous one.

That kind of play also makes a squad more than a list of recognizable roles. A choice about whom to send affects the possibilities available during a mission. The player’s relationship with the group can develop through the decisions made on its behalf. This is an explanation of the genre’s narrative potential, not an invented account of a particular player’s emotional response.

Racing uses the same galaxy at another speed

Galactic Racer’s official nomination page credits Fuse Games and Secret Mode. Lucasfilm’s October 6 release announcement places the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC and identifies Campaign, Scenario and Arcade modes. The story follows the racer Shade within an unsanctioned circuit. Its release is already part of the 2026 calendar; the nomination does not announce a new launch or a new platform version. [2] [7]

Kristin Baver’s April interview on StarWars.com introduces the developers’ use of recognizable locations, including Jakku’s wreckage-strewn landscape. That offers a different way to use a setting many viewers first encountered on film. Scenery becomes something navigated at speed, with a route and a racing line, rather than simply a backdrop behind a character’s conversation. [8]

The change in pace produces a different design task from tactics. A player moving quickly needs information soon enough to act on it. A bend, obstacle or rival cannot be meaningful only after it has passed. The design has to make the next decision visible while preserving the sense of speed. An environment can therefore be both spectacular and functional, supplying cues without becoming a series of obvious instructions.

That is why the two nominations should not be collapsed into a competition to decide which game best resembles a movie. They ask players to participate in different ways. One creates room for deliberation, the other asks for rapid interpretation. Both can make an established fictional universe feel active by giving its places and situations consequences for the person holding the controller.

Audio is its own recognition

The official Best Audio Design page describes an award for in-game audio and sound design and includes Galactic Racer among its nominees. It is distinct from the separate score-and-music category. The nomination should therefore not be reported as an award for a soundtrack album or as a personal nomination for a composer whose name does not appear in the category listing. [3]

For racing, sound can be informative as well as atmospheric. Changes in engine character, proximity or environmental response can help a player interpret motion. A sound does not have to draw conscious attention to affect how a sequence feels. That makes the audio category a useful reason to listen to the game’s practical communication rather than considering only the familiarity of the franchise’s sonic identity.

Those observations do not establish which individual effect the jury considered decisive. The organizer publishes the nominees and the category description, not a complete explanation of every voter’s reasoning. Recognition is evidence of inclusion on the shortlist. It does not authorize an invented account of the deliberations that produced it.

What happens before the ceremony

The Game Awards’ rules describe most nominations as the product of ballots from an international jury of more than 100 media and influencer outlets. Winners in the standard categories use a combined result weighted 90 percent jury and 10 percent public voting. The organizer lists December 9 at 6 p.m. Pacific as the fan-voting deadline. Those rules are separate from the distinct Players’ Voice category. [4]

The event itself streams December 10, with the opening act listed at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and 4:30 p.m. Pacific. For Central Time viewers, that is 6:30 p.m. on December 10. Some weekly secondary coverage circulated a December 12 date; the organizer’s current schedule is the appropriate reference. Neither a nomination nor a place on the broadcast establishes that an unannounced Star Wars trailer will appear. [4]

The confirmed selections give fans a useful snapshot of the franchise’s year in games. Zero Company brings squad decisions into the awards conversation, while Galactic Racer appears for racing and for the sound of its experience. Their different categories are the point. They show two distinct ways a galaxy familiar from the screen can become something a player must read, navigate and influence.

Sources

[1] Best Sim Strategy nominees — The Game Awards. Current 2026 nominees; checked November 21.

[2] Best Sports Racing nominees — The Game Awards. Current 2026 nominees; checked November 21.

[3] Best Audio Design nominees — The Game Awards. Current 2026 nominees; checked November 21.

[4] FAQ and Rules — The Game Awards. 2026 rules; accessed November 21.

[5] The Game Awards 2026 confirmed date and full list of nominees — Alex Raisbeck, Radio Times. November 17, 2026.

[6] How to Play Star Wars Zero Company Available Now — Kelly Knox, StarWars.com. August 27, 2026.

[7] Rivalries Heat Up in Star Wars Galactic Racer Available Now — Kelly Knox, StarWars.com. October 6, 2026.

[8] We Are Going Back to Jakku in Galactic Racer Exclusive Interview — Kristin Baver, StarWars.com. April 30, 2026.

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