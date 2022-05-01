‘Star Wars’ Veteran Hints at the Return of Palpatine

The third Star Wars trilogy sparks debate among fans, especially since The Last Jedi was the most polarizing and contentious film in the series’ history, compelling J.J. Abrams to make a slew of hasty retractions upon his return to the director’s chair for The Rise of Skywalker.

In the end, Episode IX turned out to be just as divisive for a different set of causes, not least of all the decision to resurrect Palpatine midway through the third triptych and reveal him as the main villain for a third time. Hearing “somehow, Palpatine has returned” is enough to send shivers down Star Wars fan’s spines.

According to StarWarsNewsNet, Ian McDiarmid hinted during an appearance at the Imperial Commissary Collectors Convention that he could be reprising his role as Emperor Palpatine again as soon as next month’s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“There’s a certain show coming soon set right around the time I may have considered to be very active. Whether or not you will see my physical body, I cannot comment on. But you will certainly feel my presence.”

The Palpatine factor is wearing thin, but on the other hand, it makes sense for him to appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi. The malevolent Sith is a thorn in the side of Ewan McGregor’s title character and a mentor to Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader, but hopefully he won’t be outed as the one pulling the strings once