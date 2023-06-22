Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito Discusses a Possible Season 4 Return

Moff Gideon’s Possible Return in Season 4 of The Mandalorian

In Season 3 of The Mandalorian, audiences saw how far Moff Gideon was willing to go to become as powerful as possible. He manipulated beskar to craft armor and developed clones in hopes of extending his legacy.

Actor Giancarlo Esposito, who played Gideon, says he knows nothing about Season 4 of the series, but he is excited about the possibility of returning. Even if Gideon didn’t survive Season 3, the incorporation of clones could allow for a comeback.

Disney has yet to officially announce a Season 4 of The Mandalorian, but reports say that production could start later this year.

Esposito told TheWrap, “I know nothing about Season 4. [Creator Jon Favreau] hasn’t tipped his hat to me. So many fans are like, ‘You were a clone, right?’ It could be. I trust Jon knows what he’s doing. I would love to keep dying and coming back. That’d be my favorite thing of all. There are a lot of ways to go and I’m open to whatever they have in play.”

Esposito also spoke about what he liked about the character of Moff Gideon. “I liked this character of Moff Gideon for a lot of reasons. One is he controls the chaos like no other; two is that he’s very smart and knows everything. That’s a given. And he has abilities,” the actor said. “He’s not only good with this very foreign object, the darksaber that doesn’t belong to him but really does fit with him. He’s really good with his TIE fighter. And now in this third season, we see him masterminding something that he really wants not knowing, as an audience, what the true vision is. And that’s exciting. The antihero is really just a fallen hero. There’s a complication about him that I try to live and breathe with when I’m on the set.”

It’s possible that, with the upcoming series Star Wars: Ahsoka and a movie crossover on the way, Grand Admiral Thrawn will be taking over as the major threat to the galaxy far, far away in this era of The New Republic. However, Esposito’s Moff Gideon remains a popular character, and fans are hoping to see him return in Season 4 of The Mandalorian.

