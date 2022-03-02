Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 Delayed?

Star Wars The Bad Batch is a welcome return for the franchise. Lucasfilm and Disney have not abandoned their CG animated shows in favor of live-action, as evidenced by Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Set shortly after the Clone Wars, the series follows the titular “Bad Batch,” a squad of elite Clone Troopers turned mercenaries.

The first season’s finale saw a turncoat among the ranks, an explanation of how they came to be, and Nala Se heading to a secret Imperial facility for future (evil) research. This meant that fans were demanding for the promised second season, which was scheduled to arrive in ‘Spring 2022′.

However, this may be a year since the debut of Disney Plus’ first season, with one problem. According to a post on r/StarWarsLeaks revealing an image from Star Wars Insider 209, season two has been delayed from “Spring 2022” to “Coming Soon.”

According to some sources, Disney Plus doesn’t want there to be any overlap in the Star Wars content. Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on May 25, and Andor will air sometime this summer, so it’s possible that The Bad Batch won’t return until then. That might suggest a delay until the fall, with The Bad Batch ending about the same time as The Mandalorian’s third season begins.

Of course, the silver lining to all of this is that we have a lot of Star Wars programming arriving on Disney Plus in 2022. Even so, let’s hope for some news concerning Star Wars: The Bad Batch from Lucasfilm and Disney Plus soon.