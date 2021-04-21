Star Wars: The Bad Batch Gets New Teaser Two Weeks Before Premiere

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the newest Star Wars animated series, is coming in two weeks! Fans are freaking out and incredibly excited! The Clone Wars, a fan favorite, may not have been all about the clones but it did heavily feature them. Now we’re getting an entire show about a reject squad of clones. It’s late as I write this, but if memory serves they’re defective. Sort of like me. Still, there’s no denying the show looks insanely good. Not only that, but the last season of Clone Wars that aired on Disney+ was pretty incredible. If The Bad Batch is anything like that I think it’s in good hands. The teaser isn’t anything special, particularly. That makes sense, the series is about to debut. Even if it wasn’t, you wouldn’t want to ruin all the surprises, would you?

Their story continues in two weeks. Star Wars: #TheBadBatch, an Original Series, streaming May the 4th on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dT4rvPHmmZ — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) April 20, 2021

We were introduced to this particular batch of clones in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. These clones all have some kind of issue, but all those issues, it turns out, are what makes them special. These issues end up being strengths. We’ve only known them, like a year, but Dave Filoni has been teasing them for years!

When Disney purchased LucasFilm all those years ago, is when fans found out there would be no new season of The Clone Wars. Fans were devastated as were the people working on the show. During this time period, Filoni spent a lot of time talking about what could have been! He talked about what the final situation would have entailed. That includes information about The Bad Batch.

It’s thanks to the popularity of these stories and the fact that the final season of The Clone Wars was so good that this is even happening.

Star Wars The Bad Batch will debut on May 4th on Disney+!