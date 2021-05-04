Star Wars The Bad Batch: Clone Force 99 Is Seriously Badass – The Best Clones In The Army & Better Than Rex!?

I really do enjoy Star Wars, but I don’t necessarily keep up with everything. It’s too much! And sometimes there is so much negativity surrounding this fandom that it’s hard to sit back and enjoy Star Wars when so many people hate it. I will admit that recently it seems to have been more positive since The Rise Of Skywalker fiasco is over. I knew fans were really excited for The Bad Batch but I wasn’t sure why. After watching the first episode, now I know. I was hooked within the first five minutes. The beautiful animation, compelling characters, and emotional story pulled me in. I can already tell this is going to be a great addition to the Star Wars lore… unless it all goes to crap sooner rather than later. Also… Clone Force 99 is seriously badass! Spoilers Follow for Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 1!

So, I knew nothing about these characters. I actually skipped The Clone Wars: The Final Season. I know, I know. Don’t freak out though, it’s only because I never saw the original Clone Wars series. I know, I know! I’m working on it now, slowly, I promise! My point is without knowing anything about this ragtag group of clones, they still hooked me in. At the very beginning of the episode, they’re called upon to help get rid of some droids. Upon hearing the number of reinforcements coming amounts to only five soldiers, well… morale drops a little. Except when Clone Force 99 shows up they absolutely wreck all the clankers and save the day. It’s one of the most impressive sequences I’ve seen in Star Wars animation to date, and it’s seriously a phenomenal sequence.

I’m telling you guys, The Bad Batch is going to be a classic. Mark my words, my friends! Clone Force 99 is SERIOUSLY badass! Check out The Bad Batch on Disney+!