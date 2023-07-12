‘Star Wars’ Shows Own the 2023 Emmy Nominations: Mandalorian, Andor, & Obi-Wan Kenobi All Nominated

Star Wars Shows Dominate Emmy Nominations

The Emmy nominations for this year were heavily influenced by the power of the Force, as Star Wars shows Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Mandalorian secured numerous nods across various categories. These remarkable achievements highlight the immense popularity and creative excellence of the franchise. Andor, with its gripping storyline, secured a coveted spot in the Outstanding Drama Series category, while Obi-Wan Kenobi earned recognition as an Outstanding Limited Series.

Collectively, Star Wars shows accumulated an impressive total of 22 nominations. The Mandalorian led the pack with nine nominations, closely followed by Andor with eight, and Obi-Wan Kenobi with five. Noteworthy acknowledgments include two music nominations for Andor composer Nicholas Britell, multiple nominations for outstanding stunt work in The Mandalorian, and a multitude of nominations for costumes, sound, and visual effects in various below-the-line categories. Additionally, Andor’s episode “One Way Out” received a well-deserved nomination for outstanding writing.

The overwhelming success of Star Wars shows at the Emmys is a testament to their impact since The Mandalorian debuted on Disney+ in 2019. The series has consistently garnered acclaim, previously receiving nominations for Outstanding Drama Series in both 2020 and 2021. However, despite generating Emmy buzz, Andor stars Diego Luna and Stellan Skarsgard were not recognized with acting nominations this year. Previous seasons saw Giancarlo Esposito, Timothy Olyphant, and Carl Weathers all earning nominations for their performances in The Mandalorian.

Nevertheless, the Star Wars universe wasn’t completely overlooked. Pedro Pascal, the talented lead of The Mandalorian, received three nominations in total. His remarkable acting skills earned him a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for The Last of Us, Outstanding Guest Actor for Saturday Night Live, and Outstanding Narrator for his work in the CNN documentary Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World.

Fans can eagerly anticipate the live broadcast of the Emmy Awards on September 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox, where the winners will be unveiled and celebrated.