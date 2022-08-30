Star Wars Reveals Leia’s Wedding Dress

According to an exclusive excerpt from The Princess and the Scoundrel, the new book focusing on Han Solo and Leia’s relationship, Leia’s wedding dress was a two-piece gown with intricate detailing. Concept art visualizing the dress shows it to be both beautiful and practical, perfect for a royal event.

“Leia wore a gown made of soft meadow green, embroidered with flowers similar to the ones bedecking the outside of the temple. It hung loose over her body, yet it wasn’t shapeless. The sides were open, giving her space to move her legs and expose the laces of her white fur boots that went all the way up to her knees. She held a bouquet of wildflowers tied with the same bit of lacing woven in her hair, and Han suspected that Leia had picked the flowers just before she’d climbed the ladder to the temple.

Leia’s long hair hung in loose waves down her back, with two small braids framing her face to keep locks out of her way. She wore flowers but no jewels. She looked more nymph than princess.

Han could barely breathe as she approached him, joy in her eyes. Leia had never looked more like herself than in this moment. She wasn’t stately or noble. She wasn’t the epitome of grace or the face of the Rebellion.

In this moment, Leia was no longer the people’s princess. She was all the more beautiful because she was only herself. Just Leia.”

Set just after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the story of Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel begins on the forest moon of Endor, where Han proposes in the elation of the rebel victory against the Empire. After a ceremony at the site of the victory celebration at the end of the film, the newlyweds depart for a honeymoon aboard the Halcyon starcruiser. In their most desperate hour, with the war still raging but the Empire nearing its last gasp, the couple must outwit the Imperial remnants clinging to power.

“I don’t want to spoil anything as the wedding is possibly my favorite scene of the whole book, but I will say that when Ewoks are involved, nothing ever goes to plan!” Revis explained in a previous interview with StarWars.com. “In all seriousness, though, what makes the wedding scene my favorite is the ring ceremony. The rings become an important symbol throughout the book – I’m being vague on purpose so I don’t spoil anything, but I think it’s true of all societies, whether they be on Earth or in a galaxy far, far away, that ceremonies become a necessary component of culture. We ascribe value to specific moments, and we bring up importance to symbols from those moments, including wedding rings. A wedding is like a bright star in a person’s life – a fixed point of light. And that’s true for Han and Leia as well.”