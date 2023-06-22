Star Wars: Plot Details Reportedly Leak About Rey Skywalker Movie

New Star Wars Film to Feature Rey Skywalker as Mentor to Two Young Students

In a new update from Production Weekly, we have learned more about the upcoming Star Wars film that will feature Rey Skywalker. The film is set 15 years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and will follow Rey as she attempts to restore the Jedi Order.

The synopsis from Production Weekly states that Rey will mentor two young students, a boy and a girl. As their training progresses, it becomes evident that the girl possesses extraordinary abilities, destined to emerge as a future leader.

It is not yet clear who will play the two young students, but it is likely that they will be new characters to the Star Wars universe. However, the synopsis does suggest that the film will focus on the next generation of Jedi, and how Rey will help to shape them into the heroes that the galaxy needs.

Production Weekly also states that the film is scheduled to begin production in April 2023, which means that it could be released as early as 2026. This gives fans plenty of time to speculate about the film’s plot and characters, and to get excited for the next chapter in the Star Wars saga.

