Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer has Arrived! It’s Amazing!

The trailer for Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi has arrived! Watch it now!

Between darkness and defeat, hope survives. Watch the new teaser trailer for #ObiWanKenobi, and start streaming the limited series May 25 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QJPVtyv7d9 — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) March 9, 2022

According to one of the stars of the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series, fans will be “blown away” when the show’s first trailer finally arrives. The upcoming film, Star Wars: Episode IX, will see the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi after his past three films in the series. The new season will be the second of multiple seasons for The Mandalorian, which will join the Star Wars slate on Disney+, which includes The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and Star Wars: Visions.

Rory Ross played a Tusken Raider in The Book of Boba Fett, which is now available on Disney+. Ross will also show up on Obi-Wan Kenobi as a Stormtrooper.When he was interviewed by Film about his return to a Star Wars franchise for the second time, he was practically beaming with delight:

“It’s going to be awesome. It’s going to be really, really cool. Having the connective tissue between the prequels and ‘A New Hope,’ and just understanding where Obi has been and what’s happening, story-wise, I think fans are going to enjoy that. It’s just going to be a really great time. I think a lot of fans are like, ‘Where’s the trailer? What’s happening?’ I think the big part of it is [Lucasfilm] is just trying to make sure that it’s as polished as possible, so that when it comes out, it’s not going to have that Game of Thrones moment, where there’s a coffee cup in the corner that they missed or something like that. It’s going to have a lot of love that’s poured into it, and it’s just going to hopefully blow people’s minds and just really enjoy seeing what’s been going on.”

Fans have gotten to experience several of Obi-Wan’s missing adventures in the Marvel Star Wars series, written by Jason Aaron. The live-action series will fill in the gaps between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy, which began with Star Wars: A New Hope. Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen will reprise their roles as the Sith Lord Darth Vader and Skywalker, respectively. Darth Vader will appear in the live-action Star Wars television series. In December 2020, Disney+ confirmed Darth Vader’s presence in Obi-Wan Kenobi. The much-anticipated rematch will finally occur.

In 2022, Obi-Wan Kenobi debuted in the Top 10 of IMDb’s Most Anticipated New Series. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy spoke about the reunion of McGregor and Christensen, saying that it became “a really emotional moment” for them when they met again. They were eager to resume their iconic roles once again.

