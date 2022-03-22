Star Wars: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Crew Wrap Gift Teases Another Major Character’s Return

Despite the fact that Darth Maul won’t be seen in the Disney Plus series, we will have a plethora of well-known characters from the entire Star Wars universe returning. Along with Ewan McGregor‘s Jedi Knight, the special miniseries, Obi-Wan, will include Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), his young son, Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely), and Luke’s Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton) and Aunt Beru (Bonnie Piesse).

In addition, another member of the Skywalker family may appear as well.

At the very least, that’s what this apparent wrap gift from the program’s shoot suggests. Production Treasures — which sells film and TV production memorabilia — recently sold a worry stone signed by young actress Vivien Lyra Blair, according to ComicBook.com. “’I have a feeling about this!’” reads the inscription on the stone, which is inscribed with the words “love, Vivien Lyra Blair 2021 JT.” The initials “JT” allude to Obi-Wan Kenobi’s phony job title of Joshua Tree.

Assuming this gift is genuine, it indicates the first official confirmation that Blair will be part of the series’ cast. Last year, rumors circulated that she would play a young Leia Organa in the series. While this item does not reveal who she will play, it does suggest that those reports were on to something. If they were correct about her being in Obi-Wan Kenobi, then they may well be right about her character’s role.

With Kenobi now known to be leaving Tatooine, it’s entirely feasible that he’ll meet the Alderaanian princess, who would be 10 years old at this time in the narrative. While fans have long lobbied for Millie Bobby Brown to play a young Leia, she would be too old to do so at this age. In Brown’s absence, Blair may fill in — or has already filled in — as an acceptable alternative having shown her capability with films such as Bird Box and We Can Be Heroes.

When Disney Plus debuts Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s adventures on May 25, 2022.