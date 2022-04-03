Star Wars: Mark Hamill Pays Tribute to the Original Obi-Wan, Alec Guinness, on His Birthday

Ewan McGregor played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel trilogy before Alec Guinness brought him to life on the big screen as one of the most revered mentor parts in cinema history through the original Star Wars trilogy. On his birthday, Mark Hamill decided to express his gratitude for his old co-star.

On Twitter, Mark Hamill, the actor who played Skywalker in the Star Wars series, paid homage to Guinness, whose career spanned more than six decades from 1934 to 1996.

“Born April 2nd, 1914, Alec Guinness is one of the finest and most versatile actors of all time. He also happened to be kind, warm, witty, as well as generous, and unassuming. He was everything I wanted him to be… and much, much more,” Hamill wrote, adding the hashtag #ForeverGratefulForOurFriendship at the end for good measure.

In The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker, Guinness returned to Star Wars one last time by re-using recorded audio content, in which he urged the sequel’s protagonist Rey to rise to the occasion of being a Jedi against the return of the Sith menace.

Guinness has worked on projects outside of the galaxy far, far away, including The Lavender Hill Mob, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award. He also directed The Bridge on the River Kwai, David Lean’s war picture that earned him both an Academy Award and a BAFTA.

Ben Kenobi is returning through McGregor in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi show on Disney Plus, there’s no denying that the legacy of Guinness’ character lives on more than 40 years after his debut, owing to his popularity.