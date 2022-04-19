Star Wars: Liam Neeson Reveals the One Condition for His Return to ‘Star Wars’

Since Lucasfilm confirmed that the Star Wars franchise would be moving to television to provide a consistent stream of episode-specific exclusives, Liam Neeson‘s name has never been far from the conversation.

To be honest, the actor hasn’t aided the speculation in any way, having previously ruled out a possible comeback as Qui-Gon Jinn before reversing his decision and saying he’d certainly be open to it under the right conditions. For a time there were mountains of discussion about him appearing in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which we won’t know for sure if it’s happened or not until May.

There’s certainly mileage in seeing the action genre’s elder statesman using a lightsaber once more, but actor Liam Neeson revealed to ComicBook that one condition must be met before he dons the Jedi robes again.

“Oh, I think so, yeah, yeah, yeah, I think so … if it was a film. Yeah, I’m a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit, I just like the big screen, you know? Qui-Gon, I can’t believe it’s 24 years since we made The Phantom Menace, I just cannot believe where the time has gone. It was a terrific experience, shooting that film in London.”

As a result, unless Neeson is attempting to deceive us with an Obi-Wan Kenobi appearance, it appears that Qui-Gonn will not be on Disney Plus in any form, making the silver screen the only feasible destination for Neeson’s Star Wars return.