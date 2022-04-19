Star Wars: Liam Neeson Reveals the One Condition for His Return to ‘Star Wars’
Since Lucasfilm confirmed that the Star Wars franchise would be moving to television to provide a consistent stream of episode-specific exclusives, Liam Neeson‘s name has never been far from the conversation.
To be honest, the actor hasn’t aided the speculation in any way, having previously ruled out a possible comeback as Qui-Gon Jinn before reversing his decision and saying he’d certainly be open to it under the right conditions. For a time there were mountains of discussion about him appearing in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which we won’t know for sure if it’s happened or not until May.
There’s certainly mileage in seeing the action genre’s elder statesman using a lightsaber once more, but actor Liam Neeson revealed to ComicBook that one condition must be met before he dons the Jedi robes again.
“Oh, I think so, yeah, yeah, yeah, I think so … if it was a film. Yeah, I’m a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit, I just like the big screen, you know? Qui-Gon, I can’t believe it’s 24 years since we made The Phantom Menace, I just cannot believe where the time has gone. It was a terrific experience, shooting that film in London.”
As a result, unless Neeson is attempting to deceive us with an Obi-Wan Kenobi appearance, it appears that Qui-Gonn will not be on Disney Plus in any form, making the silver screen the only feasible destination for Neeson’s Star Wars return.
Excited to join Crooked Llama. Covering The Walking Dead, anything dark, horror, and more! Email me a micajah@crookedllama.com