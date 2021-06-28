So, it definitely is kind of weird to think that Liam Neeson was in Star Wars. It feels like it’s been an eternity since we’ve seen him as Qui-Gon Jinn, and that’s because it kind of has. The Phantom Menace was released all the way back in 1999, and Liam Neeson hasn’t been seen in Star Wars. Liam Neeson doesn’t understand all the Star Wars spin-offs!

Liam Neeson has previously said that he wouldn’t be interested in coming back as Qui-Gon, which was certainly sad. He’s a fan-favorite character! Luckily, eventually, he went back on that and said that he was open to returning as the character.

Still, rumors of Qui-Gon Jinn returning have been circulating for years! It’s partially fueled by the fandom’s love for the character and people who are desperate for the character to return. Just to be clear there are currently no official sources stating that Liam Neeson is returning to Star Wars.

He recently spoke with Collider, where he actually discussed this. The action star is incredibly confused at all the Star Wars spin-offs that have come into existence.

“I know there’s so many spinoffs. I’m a little confused, I must admit. And, you know, when I was in the first one, The Phantom Menace, it was like, ‘Oh, would you sign this it’s for my kid’, and now it’s like, ‘Oh, would you sign this it’s for my father’, or, ‘would you sign this it’s for my grandfather’. I mean it’s been three generations now since these movies came out.” he told the outlet.

It is unknown where Qui-Gon could even return. The character was killed off in his first appearance. The most logical place to see him return would be in a prequel series or film. The problem with that becomes if Liam Neeson could do it. The star isn’t as young as he once was, even if it doesn’t show. A prequel would need a young Jinn.

Still, we’d love to see him return somehow, even if he doesn’t understand all the Star Wars Spin-Offs!