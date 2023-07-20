Star Wars: John Boyega “Open” to Returning to Franchise

John Boyega, the acclaimed Star Wars actor, has shared his thoughts on the possibility of returning to the iconic franchise. While early hints suggested his character Finn could become a Jedi in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the subsequent handling of his role surprised both fans and Boyega himself. Although he previously expressed frustration with Lucasfilm’s approach to his character, Boyega now admits he remains open to a potential return in the future, contingent on the creative team involved and the nature of the story being told.

Speaking to TechRadar, Boyega clarified that his prior expressions of frustration were directed towards a specific project at the time, but he is now receptive to all characters and scripts that offer an enjoyable experience, feature a talented cast, and are helmed by a skilled director. In essence, he is open to exploring new opportunities within the Star Wars universe.

Following the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, the film received mixed reactions from fans, critics, and even the cast members of the sequel trilogy. Many actors, including Boyega, subsequently shifted their focus to other projects outside the Star Wars galaxy, leading to speculation that major figures might take a considerable hiatus from the series, if not indefinitely. However, the recent announcement at Star Wars Celebration of a new film set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker, with Daisy Ridley returning as Rey, caught fans by surprise.

During Boyega’s time away from the franchise, he has come to appreciate Star Wars from a fan’s perspective, which he acknowledged during an interview with Total Film. He fondly recalled his initial encounter with a Darth Maul figure and his fascination with the prequels as a ’90s baby. Despite previously making light of the older Star Wars films’ effects, Boyega now holds a deep love for the saga and enjoys experiencing it as a fan once again. The opportunity to step back from the series has allowed him to revel in the joy of being a fan and even see himself in Star Wars video games.

As the future of the Star Wars franchise remains uncertain, fans eagerly await updates and potential returns of beloved characters. Boyega’s willingness to rejoin the saga has undoubtedly piqued the curiosity and excitement of enthusiasts worldwide. What lies ahead for Finn and the wider Star Wars universe will undoubtedly be an intriguing journey for both fans and actors alike.

