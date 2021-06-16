Star Wars: Gina Carano Is Teasing Her Return To Star Wars! Could She Be In The Mandalorian Again!?

Gina Carano was abruptly kicked out of the Star Wars franchise suddenly a while back. She made some comments that the internet didn’t quite agree with and the rest is history. Fans of Carano are still on Twitter defending her from the cancel culture mobs. Gina Carano is teasing her return to Star Wars, it seems, though.

Lucasfilm put out a statement officially firing her. They even said, basically, that they had no intention of ever bringing her back to the Star Wars universe. It’s entirely possible that something has changed between then and now to make them reconsider. Or was this always in the cards? It’s difficult to say.

There was so much controversy surrounding the entire fiasco at the time, it was hard to tell what was going on. There have been rumors for some time though that Carano has been meeting with Disney and Lucasfilm. The rumors state that they may want to make amends and bring her back to The Mandalorian.

This wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility. After all, her character was a fan favorite on the show. If I recall correctly there were even talks of her getting a spin-off of her own. Perhaps Gina Carano still wants her spin-off after all this time.

Though nothing has been officially stated yet, Carano has sent Twitter into a frenzy. She posted a picture that has a definite Star Wars vibe to it. She shared a picture that looks suspiciously like Tatooine, three suns and all. Even more intriguing is that she didn’t comment on it at all.

Here’s the picture down below for you to check out for yourself.

There’s another thing that makes it seem likely that Gina Carano could be returning to the Star Wars franchise. Her episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls was recently added to Disney+, even though Disney was initially against it.

Still, Disney had some seriously harsh things to say when they fired her after the initial incident. They called her posts “unacceptable and abhorrent.” to which Carano replied by claiming the studio was bullying her and other actresses she knows.

Finally, there’s always the possibility this is unrelated to Star Wars. There have been reports that claim that Carano is developing a project that is similar to Star Wars herself. This image could be a teaser of whatever that is.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see if Gina Carano is teasing her return to Star Wars. What do you guys think about the whole thing? Let us know in the comments!