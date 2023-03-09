Star Wars films by Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins have been put on hold

It appears that the much-anticipated Star Wars films from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins have been put on indefinite hold, Taika Waititi’s new project is looking increasingly possible, as per a recent report from Variety.

In December 2020, Disney revealed Jenkins’ ambitious project, Rogue Squadron – a unique film focusing on the heroic journey of a new generation of starfighter pilots who are determined to push boundaries, Initially slated for a 2023 theater debut, the highly anticipated high-speed thrill ride, unfortunately, has been pushed back due to multiple roadblocks. In November 2021, news broke that production had been stalled due to Jenkins’ other obligations and it was subsequently taken off Disney’s release schedule in September 2022.

In December 2022, Jenkins proudly announced on social media that Rogue Squadron was “in active development” following the unfortunate cancellation of Wonder Woman 3. Yet, according to Variety’s sources with knowledge of the production process, this film is no longer under active growth at the studio. An anticipated Star Wars movie from Feige is no longer on the agenda. It was first reported in 2019 that Marvel Studios’ president and Kathleen Kennedy were working together on a project, yet it appears to have been shelved indefinitely. In 2021, it was announced that Loki writer Michael Waldron had been hired to produce a script for the popular show. By June 2022, Waldron happily proclaimed he was fully immersed in his work on the project.

However, Variety now reports that Feige and Waldron’s dedication to Marvel and their Avengers: Secret Wars movie (set for release in 2026) has resulted in their Star Wars film being shelved – much like Rogue Squadron.

After no live-action Star Wars films in 2019, Waititi’s project was revealed in 2020 and has quickly become the favored contender to be the next movie filmed. After directing the successful TV series The Mandalorian, Waititi joined forces with Krysty Wilson-Cairns to pen a script that is sure to be nothing short of remarkable. Despite the scarcity of information about the project, Kennedy reported in June 2022 that Lucasfilm intended to launch it sometime in “late 2023”. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is set to direct a clandestine Star Wars movie, with scripts written by Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson.