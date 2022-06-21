Star Wars Fans Bicker Over Which Sci-Fi Figure Has Endured the Most.

The cliché goes that adversity hardens the character, but in Anakin Skywalker’s case, it only drove him towards the dark side of the Force, which eventually led to his becoming one of the galaxy’s most terrifying and deadly villains. Suffice to say, a legendary villain was not developed; rather, an all-time classic villian was created.

The future Darth Vader‘s entire life was characterized by disappointment, death, suffering, and seething rage since he was a kid. Whether it was the fate of his mother Padme or those Younglings he ruthlessly chopped down, the conflict with Obi-Wan Kenobi on Mustafar that left him a smoking ruin, his children being sent to opposite corners of the galaxy, and on and on it goes.

He’s had a difficult journey, hasn’t he? Anakin has been through it all, but Redditors are split on whether or not he has suffered more than anyone else. “Everyone who was forced to deal with Anakin,” according to the most popular comment, has received it far worse.

Darth Maul and Mace Windu are frequently mentioned, although for reasons that are more humorous than serious. Naturally, as this is the internet, Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote are talked about despite being from neither the science fiction nor fantasy genres.

It’s a never-ending dispute that isn’t going to produce a definitive winner, but it does at least make you think about the decades-long barrage of bad luck that plagued Anakin’s life. Regardless of whether Ewan McGregor tries to persuade them otherwise or not, dealing with so much grief and tragedy may transform anyone into a villain.