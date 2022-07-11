‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Curious About Whether the Original Expanded Universe May Still Be Considered Canon

Lucasfilm and Disney shocked the Galactic Empire in 2014 when they destroyed a whole universe. Since 1979, fans have enjoyed novels, video games, and comics set in the Expanded Universe (EU), which greatly expanded upon George Lucas’s six movies by depicting Luke, Leia, and Han’s adventures after Return of the Jedi.

Following its purchase, Disney wanted to start from scratch. All of that was erased, leaving a clean slate for them to collaborate on. The Expanded Universe became known as Legends from here, and it was no longer considered authoritative. Goodbye Mara Jade, Jacen and Jaina Solo, the Yuuzhan VongLUuuke , and the one X-Wing pilot that looked like a horse.

However, some fans on Reddit’s r/StarWars are taking a more metaphysical perspective, asking if these stories might still be considered canonical. They claim that both the Expanded Universe and Disney’s narratives can be canonical: “I keep two different canons in my head: one for EU and one for Disney.”

Consider that what’s official may be unique to you:

Others claim it’s only a science fiction franchise, so you should just relax:

Some fans believe that even if the Expanded Universe isn’t official canon, it’s still valuable since Disney and Lucasfilm frequently include characters or ideas from those ancient tales. It’s debatable that the saga of Jacen Solo was a major inspiration for Kylo Ren’s story (both are sons of Han and Leia who turned to the Dark Side), a lot of the Mandalorian mythology was lifted from EU novels, and Grand Admiral Thrawn made the leap intact.

So, if you’re missing some new Star Wars, go rummage through some of your old paperbacks. Sure, they aren’t completely genuine, but they’re entertaining escapades in a galaxy far, far away.