Minor premise spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker and the preceding comic issue.

Marvel’s Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren #5 is set for December 2, according to the retailer listing from Penguin Random House. Steve Galloway reported the December solicitation and its release date for Jedi News on September 26. It’s the last installment in the five-issue series from Charles Soule and Will Sliney, with a standard Phil Noto cover and a $4.99 U.S. cover price. The solicitation sets Kylo Ren and the Knights of Ren on the trail of Palpatine after news of the Emperor’s return. Readers familiar with the sequel trilogy already know the larger outline. The comic is in a position to make the search feel less inevitable.

The fourth issue, released November 18, placed Kylo and Tava Ren in the middle of a mystery involving an assassin droid. Steve Galloway’s Jedi News coverage of Marvel’s November solicitations records that setup. In the December finale the distributor’s synopsis offers another problem for the Knights: what they might find when they look into a secret that survived the Empire. The difference in emphasis gives the series something to resolve beyond whether its lead is able to reach a destination familiar from the films.

Lucasfilm’s 2019 trailer for The Rise of Skywalker supplies film context for the comic’s premise.

A search that is also a question of trust

Kylo has reason to want to act as soon as he learns about Palpatine. Someone announcing a return can exert influence without being anywhere near the person hearing about it. The novice mistake in a situation like that would be to accept the terms exactly as they are presented. Even seeking to stop the person making a claim can commit you to a course of action that person has already anticipated. Soule’s premise leaves room to ask how much of the search belongs to Kylo and how much belongs to someone who knows he can get Kylo moving.

The Knights of Ren are useful here because they can make that question visible in more than one person’s behavior. An order that looks perfectly clear to the person giving it can seem reckless to the people who have to carry it out. A companion may notice changes in a leader’s thinking before the leader has reason to name them. Whatever the conclusion shows, the fact that the group is involved gives the story a way to make Kylo’s decisions observable. Other people have to decide what they will do in response, and that can reveal a great deal about what kind of command he actually has.

The premise draws on events surrounding The Rise of Skywalker. The 2019 trailer offers film context, with Lucasfilm’s presentation of the threat framed for a movie audience. In the comic solicitation, the reference to Vader’s voice raises another problem. A familiar voice can feel like a source of certainty when the surroundings do not offer much. Readers may be in a better position than Kylo to weigh how dependable that certainty is. A comic can make the difference between reading information and trusting it especially apparent. Sliney has the page to show what Kylo can physically see, while the way a remembered or heard voice is presented can signal how much space it is taking up in the decision. The solicitation sets up that contrast without settling how the story will handle it.

Where a comic can spend time around a film

A movie often has to move quickly from news of danger to a decisive response. A limited series can afford to follow what happened while that response was taking shape. Its advantage isn’t simply that it has more space. The comic can stay with a discarded idea, a failed guess or a conversation that would take up too much of a film’s running time. If those moments show how a character narrows the options available to him, the finished story can add understanding without rewriting what the audience already saw on screen.

The final issue also has to close a shorter story of its own. Somebody coming to #5 after four months of individual purchases has invested in the recurring characters and the trail of questions developed within the run. The movie connection can orient that reader, but it can’t replace the small resolution that a miniseries is supposed to provide. What makes the setup interesting is the chance to see the group’s search conclude while allowing the larger problem of who is guiding Kylo to carry beyond the last page.

That distinction can be useful when thinking about spoilers. Knowing that Palpatine returns does very little to tell you how Kylo moves through the situation in this particular comic or what the other Knights can see that he can’t. Someone who wants to preserve the surprises can stop at the official premise and pick up the previous issues before December 2. Someone rereading the story after the finale can look for the earlier places where a command depends on incomplete information, or when the cost of following it becomes more visible to one person than it is to another.

How to find the finale

The retailer catalog lists #5 as a 32-page Teen-rated comic, with separate listings for a Mike Hawthorne variant and a Dave Dorman retailer-incentive variant. The main cover credited to Noto is an easy reference for the standard order. If you are trying to finish the reading sequence, look for the number and December 2 date first. If you are trying to match the visual treatment across a set, check the cover artist as well. Being clear about which task you have makes the run much easier to assemble.

A finale like this works best when it provides an answer to a question the character has been asking and exposes a question he hasn’t learned to ask yet. Kylo’s certainty about chasing Palpatine gives Soule and Sliney one of those questions immediately. The group around him, the Imperial secret and his reliance on Vader’s voice make the second one possible. The December issue will show how much of the road Kylo thought he chose was ever his to choose in the first place.

A reader can also compare the end of the fourth issue with the opening of the fifth and consider how much mystery remains once the characters have chosen where to go. Action and uncertainty can occupy the same page. A finale is often at its most revealing when a person understands one earlier decision differently before being given the chance to make the next one.

Sources

Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren #5 — Marvel via Penguin Random House Comics Retail, December 2, 2026 on-sale date

Comic Solicitations: Marvel – December 2026 — Steve Galloway, Jedi News, September 26, 2026

Comic Solicitations: Marvel – November 2026 — Steve Galloway, Jedi News, August 22, 2026

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