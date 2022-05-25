‘Star Wars’ Enthusiasts Commemorate the 45th Anniversary of the Film

In 1977, a little film called Star Wars debuted in movie theaters all around the world, heralding a revolution in the industry. As we all know, George Lucas‘s passion project — which many of his colleagues predicted would fail — eventually became one of the most legendary movies ever made and resulted in an ongoing saga that we’re still enjoying today… exactly 45 years on.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away……

On this day in 1977, the world was forever changed with the first release of A New Hope, originally titled “Star Wars”. 45 years later, Star Wars has forever changed so many lives, and inspired countless millions! Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/sQK6KVvKh5 — Wookieepedia (@WookOfficial) May 25, 2022

Star Wars fans have been celebrating the franchise’s epic opening chapter on social media this week, as it is this Wednesday, which marks the occasion of Episode IV’s birthday. On Twitter, both those who were old enough to see its first run in theaters and those who arrived at it later throughout the last half-century agree that A New Hope on Twitter for the masterpiece it is.

45 years! 45 years since Star Wars, later dubbed A New Hope was released. Still till this day, the space fantasy adventure George set out to create is proving to stand the test of time❤️ #Starwars #ANewHope pic.twitter.com/tCFCxqPf6k — Marshal Commander Cody (@ComCodyCC2224) May 25, 2022

45 years ago today, we first ventured to a galaxy far, far away…. #StarWars: A New Hope. pic.twitter.com/NsWjCH39ou — ɪᴛ’ꜱ ᴛʜᴇ STAR WARS ➐ (@ItsTheStarWars) May 25, 2022

The Empire Strikes Back is often regarded as the best of the original trilogy, but many fans consider A New Hope to be the finest of the three. If you haven’t seen it in a long time, now is an excellent opportunity to revisit it before a certain Disney Plus show arrives this week.

The film that started it all. Star Wars or A New Hope is the definition of a classic. With fun action, a captivating world, and great characters this was an adventure for this ages. Thank you George Lucas and everyone else involved. 💛 https://t.co/HdXFyyGKiq — Aaron Skyguy (@Aaron_Skyguy) May 25, 2022

George Lucas fled to Hawaii on the first day of release of A New Hope in order to avoid “bad news.” Instead, it was a huge hit, and here we are, nearly 50 years later, extolling its virtues.

May 25 is still a date that has become affiliated with the series’ history, with both Return of the Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story being released on its anniversary. So, Episode VI and the spinoff prequel, to whom we are eternally grateful!