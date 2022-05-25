FanFest

A truly fun experience!

‘Star Wars’ Enthusiasts Commemorate the 45th Anniversary of the Film

Published on May 25th, 2022 | Updated on May 25th, 2022 | By FanFest

In 1977, a little film called Star Wars debuted in movie theaters all around the world, heralding a revolution in the industry. As we all know, George Lucas‘s passion project — which many of his colleagues predicted would fail — eventually became one of the most legendary movies ever made and resulted in an ongoing saga that we’re still enjoying today… exactly 45 years on.

 

Star Wars fans have been celebrating the franchise’s epic opening chapter on social media this week, as it is this Wednesday, which marks the occasion of Episode IV’s birthday. On Twitter, both those who were old enough to see its first run in theaters and those who arrived at it later throughout the last half-century agree that A New Hope on Twitter for the masterpiece it is.

The Empire Strikes Back is often regarded as the best of the original trilogy, but many fans consider A New Hope to be the finest of the three. If you haven’t seen it in a long time, now is an excellent opportunity to revisit it before a certain Disney Plus show arrives this week.

George Lucas fled to Hawaii on the first day of release of A New Hope in order to avoid “bad news.” Instead, it was a huge hit, and here we are, nearly 50 years later, extolling its virtues.

May 25 is still a date that has become affiliated with the series’ history, with both Return of the Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story being released on its anniversary. So, Episode VI and the spinoff prequel, to whom we are eternally grateful!

Related Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SEEN ON

as seen on promo graphic

SEEN ON

as seen on promo graphic