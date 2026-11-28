Random House Audio released Marc Thompson’s reading on November 24. The new edition takes listeners back to an uneasy stretch between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back.

Random House Audio released a new unabridged edition of Timothy Zahn’s Choices of One on November 24. The digital audiobook is read by Marc Thompson and runs 15 hours and 38 minutes, according to the publisher. The title belongs to the Essential Legends Collection. Zahn’s novel previously appeared in print, and this release gives listeners a new way to follow a story set between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back. ASC Star Wars Network’s Sarah Mitchell reported on the unabridged edition on November 27. Jedi-Bibliothek included it in its guide to the November 23–29 publication week, identifying the English audio download as the format arriving on Tuesday.

The story catches up with the Rebellion eight months after the Battle of Yavin. Governor Ferrouz offers the Rebels sanctuary in Candoras Sector in exchange for help against Nuso Esva. Luke, Leia, Han and Chewbacca travel to investigate. Mara Jade, still serving the Emperor in this corner of the Legends timeline, travels to the same sector with a group of renegade stormtroopers. Zahn gives the two sides reasons to look into the same offer and different instructions about what to do with the people making it.

Where the book sits in the timeline

The gap between the two films is familiar terrain even for listeners who have never opened a Legends novel. The people in Luke’s group have pulled off a major victory. They still need somewhere to operate from, and their organization is vulnerable enough to consider an offer that comes with its own risks. Framing the story around a possible base lets Zahn ask a practical question about a moment viewers have mostly seen from the outside. Who would take the risk of helping the Rebels and what would that person expect back?

Mara’s assignment places her in a different relationship to that question. She approaches an apparent act of disloyalty from inside the system threatened by the deal. Her information and loyalties give her a distinct view of the situation. For a reader who knows a different period in her story, there is pleasure in seeing what she does before later events change her circumstances. Someone meeting her for the first time can follow her as a character with a defined job whose choices may start to pull beyond that job.

The Legends label is helpful orientation. It places Choices of One within the continuity of the older expanded universe. A listener can recognize the characters from the films and apply what those films establish about the period. Keeping the label in view also makes it easier to follow later recommendations. A book appearing under the Essential Legends Collection is a deliberate return to that line. An audiobook with the same series banner can come from another decade of publication, another era of Star Wars or another part of a character’s life.

The publisher’s summary calls the stormtroopers traveling with Mara the Hand of Judgment. It is a useful name to listen for because it describes a group that serves a purpose in her immediate mission, rather than every Imperial pursuing the Rebels. The same summary names Candoras Sector, where the story’s competing accounts of sanctuary, protection and betrayal come together.

What the unabridged reading adds

An audiobook can change the way a story with parallel assignments feels. On a print page a reader can stop at the end of a scene and check when a person or planet first appeared. A narrator provides other cues, including the pace of an exchange and the difference between a private thought and an instruction delivered to a group. Listeners may find those cues particularly helpful in a story where people can hear the same proposed deal and reach opposite conclusions about it.

Thompson’s name matters because the publisher credits this edition to a specific performer. It is worth checking the narrator field when a storefront shows several records for Choices of One. A digital listing often puts format and reading time below the description. Look for the download identified by ISBN 9798217535958 if those fields leave a doubt. The publisher’s print formats remain different ways to buy the book. A search result that carries the new cover art or the series logo can still lead to a different edition.

The full running time also helps listeners plan. This is long enough to spread over several sessions, and a narrative with competing agendas rewards attention at the moments where the point of view changes. A useful pause comes after the book has moved from one team to the other and made the second group’s goal clear. Those mirrored introductions offer a better sense of the stakes than stopping at a prescribed number of minutes, and they give listeners a cue to remember which character received which information.

Why the story works before Hoth

Zahn built a mission that can have consequences for the people involved even though many readers know who appears in the next film. The Rebels have an immediate need and cannot afford to evaluate every possible partner at a safe distance. The governor has his own interests and gives them a reason to come in person. Mara’s team can test whether the outward story holds up to scrutiny from the other side. The point of tension is the credibility of the alliance and what the characters are prepared to risk to find out more.

For someone choosing a first Zahn title, the familiar heroes and film-era placement remove one barrier. The book still benefits from an interest in Mara and in the way the older novels treat the Empire and Rebellion. A listener uncertain about the fit can start with the public synopsis and look for the edition’s audio sample where available. That is a practical way to tell whether the sound of the reading and the shape of the assignment are the combination they want.

The November 24 date belongs to the new audio recording. The earlier publication history belongs to the novel, and the Rebellion’s timeline belongs to the story. Keeping those three dates distinct explains the appeal of this release. It gives a story from the Legends shelf another way to find an audience while preserving the interval that makes Zahn’s particular group of characters and conflicts possible.

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